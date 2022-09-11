ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

East Valley Tribune

‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa

Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Auto shop fire draws crews from multiple Valley fire departments

PHOENIX – Firefighters from multiple Valley cities worked nearly an hour to put out a blaze at an auto mechanic’s shop in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. There were no reports injuries in the fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads that required the efforts of 50 firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

I-17 pavement project in north Phoenix area starts this weekend, Sept. 16-19

A project to improve the riding surface along both directions of Interstate 17 between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix will start with a northbound freeway closure this weekend, Sept. 16-19, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Northbound I-17 will be closed between Thunderbird Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark

PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors

MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
thefoothillsfocus.com

Raising Cane’s opens new North Phoenix location

Popular chicken finger brand Raising Cane’s just opened the doors to its newest location Wednesday, Sept. 7, located at 2804 W. Bell Road in North Phoenix. The new Raising Cane’s kicked off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce closely followed by a check presentation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a local non-profit that is a longtime food bank partner of Raising Cane’s.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Five Hurt in Car Crash on Carefree Highway [Phoenix, AZ]

Several Hospitalized in Vehicle Accident on Interstate 17. The incident happened on September 3rd just after 3:00 a.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, officers responded to the area of Carefree Highway just east of Interstate 17. According to Phoenix police, a driver traveling west on the highway near 23rd Lane lost...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50

Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Large fire breaks out at north Phoenix automotive shop

PHOENIX — A large fire broke out Wednesday morning at an automotive shop in north Phoenix. The blaze started after 8 a.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke visible from miles away. The fire had torn through several parts of the roof of the building, which is operated by AZ Master Mechanics, a NAPA AutoCare Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Glendale thrift shop owner gives back to the community

GLENDALE, AZ — When Jacquelyn Valrie walks around downtown Glendale, she sees endless opportunities. "After the pandemic, a lot of people lost their stores, different things were going on so when I got here I go, 'oh my God, what did I just do?' I'm walking into something that's rebuilding, but that's who I am," she said.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11

PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
ARIZONA STATE

