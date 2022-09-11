Read full article on original website
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
citysuntimes.com
Local Dutch Bros teams with customers to support Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sept. 16
On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros locations across the Phoenix area will donate $1 from every drink sold to help create a brighter future for local youth. The funds will be donated to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Order your favorite Dutch Bros drink, and no matter what drink you choose,...
East Valley Tribune
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
KTAR.com
Auto shop fire draws crews from multiple Valley fire departments
PHOENIX – Firefighters from multiple Valley cities worked nearly an hour to put out a blaze at an auto mechanic’s shop in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. There were no reports injuries in the fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads that required the efforts of 50 firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria.
citysuntimes.com
I-17 pavement project in north Phoenix area starts this weekend, Sept. 16-19
A project to improve the riding surface along both directions of Interstate 17 between Dunlap Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix will start with a northbound freeway closure this weekend, Sept. 16-19, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Northbound I-17 will be closed between Thunderbird Road...
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
ABC 15 News
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
thefoothillsfocus.com
Raising Cane’s opens new North Phoenix location
Popular chicken finger brand Raising Cane’s just opened the doors to its newest location Wednesday, Sept. 7, located at 2804 W. Bell Road in North Phoenix. The new Raising Cane’s kicked off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Phoenix Chamber of Commerce closely followed by a check presentation to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a local non-profit that is a longtime food bank partner of Raising Cane’s.
L.A. Weekly
Five Hurt in Car Crash on Carefree Highway [Phoenix, AZ]
Several Hospitalized in Vehicle Accident on Interstate 17. The incident happened on September 3rd just after 3:00 a.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, officers responded to the area of Carefree Highway just east of Interstate 17. According to Phoenix police, a driver traveling west on the highway near 23rd Lane lost...
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
ABC 15 News
Large fire breaks out at north Phoenix automotive shop
PHOENIX — A large fire broke out Wednesday morning at an automotive shop in north Phoenix. The blaze started after 8 a.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke visible from miles away. The fire had torn through several parts of the roof of the building, which is operated by AZ Master Mechanics, a NAPA AutoCare Center.
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
AZFamily
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a shooting left an 18-year-old dead at a Phoenix group home last week, a former manager says problems have plagued the facility long before the incident. The shooting happened on Sept. 1 at North Star, a group home near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
ABC 15 News
Glendale thrift shop owner gives back to the community
GLENDALE, AZ — When Jacquelyn Valrie walks around downtown Glendale, she sees endless opportunities. "After the pandemic, a lot of people lost their stores, different things were going on so when I got here I go, 'oh my God, what did I just do?' I'm walking into something that's rebuilding, but that's who I am," she said.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
