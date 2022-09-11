ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift says the red scarf in her hit song All Too Well is a 'metaphor'... after years of speculation that ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal had it

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift says the red scarf in her hit song All Too Well is just a 'metaphor.'

The 32-year-old pop star released the track and its accompanying 10-minute short film towards the end of 2021 and sparked rumors that the 'red scarf' she sings about was still in the possession of ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, 41.

However, she has now admitted that the garment was simply a storytelling device, with the color chosen after its parent album's title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34j1sM_0hr6cTfz00
Just a metaphor: Taylor Swift revealed that the red scarf in her hit song 'All Too Well' is just a 'metaphor'; Pictured 2022 in Toronto

Speaking on stage at the Toronto International Film Festival, she said: 'Basically, the scarf is a metaphor and we turned it red because red is a very important color in this album, which is called 'Red'.'

'And, I think when I say it's a metaphor ... I'm just going to stop!'

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker alleges in the lyrics that she left a scarf at the house of a sister to a man she was dating and fans believe that she is alluding to the 'Brokeback Mountain' actor - whom she dated from October 2010 until January 2011 - and his sister Maggie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeHRi_0hr6cTfz00
A storytelling device: 'Basically, the scarf is a metaphor and we turned it red because red is a very important color in this album, which is called Red,' the singer, 32, revealed; Pictured 2022

On the track, Taylor sings: 'I walked through the door with you, the air was cold. But something about it felt like home somehow. And I left my scarf there at your sister's house. And you've still got it in your drawer even now.'

However, at the time, Maggie admitted that she 'never understood' what the scarf was about and why she was repeatedly asked about it.

She said: 'I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know. I have been asked this before!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4Aeq_0hr6cTfz00
He doesn't have it: Swift released the track and its accompanying 10-minute short film towards the end of 2021, and sparked rumors that the 'red scarf' she sings about was still in the possession of ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, 41; Pictured 2022

All Too Well originally debuted in a five-minute version on her hit 2012 album Red, but Taylor had originally written a 10-minute draft of the song with her cowriter Liz Rose, who helped her edit it down for the album.

After Taylor set about rerecording her catalogue, she finally recorded the original 10-minute version of All Too Well and included it as a bonus track on the album.

To accompany the new song, she created the nearly 15-minute short film to serve as its music video.

The film was deemed eligible for Oscar consideration in the best live action short film category, The Hollywood Reporter revealed last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCsdR_0hr6cTfz00
True to life? The song is believed by fans to be inspired by her brief relationship with Jake, whom she dating from October 2010 to January 2011; Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in All Too Well

The film appears to act out a version of Taylor's relationship with Jake, with Sadie Sink, 20, playing the Taylor stand-in — referred to only as Her — while Dylan O'Brien plays a version of Jake, known as Him.

Taylor is also featured toward the end of the short as an older version of Sadie's character, and she sports red hair to match.

In addition to making her directorial debut, Taylor also wrote and produced the short film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPPlZ_0hr6cTfz00
Doppelgängers: Taylor, who made her directorial debut with the short and also wrote and produced it, appears in it as an older version of Sadie's character

Comments / 4

Related
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance

Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Liz Rose
Person
Dylan O'brien
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Red Scarf#Metaphor
The Independent

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account

We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The 2022 MTV VMAs Were a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards show was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'

Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

595K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy