GameDay Preview: Rays Wrap Up Season Series With Yankees, Still in Good Playoff Position

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees for the final time on Sunday, with Luis Patino getting the call for the Rays. He's 1-1 with a 4.34 ERA in 18-plus innings this season, but he's had some nice moments lately. Here's how to watch, along with the game's starting lineups.

NEW YORK — It was just seven days ago that Tampa Bay veteran pitcher Corey Kluber had his best outing in a Rays uniform, throwing seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits in a 2-1 victory over the mighty New York Yankees. Seven days later, he got crushed on Saturday and the Rays lost 10-3.

It hurt, the loss, because it also gave the Yankees their 10th win against the Rays this year, which secures the season series and the potential tie-breaker if they finish tied in the American League East standings.

It's baseball and it happens, but despite the loss the Rays are still looking good in the playoff race. Baltimore, the team on the outside looking in at the moment is still a full six games behind the Rays for a wild-card spot.

Winning the division is still the goal, of course, but we've also known that was going to be a long-shot. They Rays have cut that lead from 15 1/2 games to 3 1/2, and they sit 4 1/2 games back heading into Sunday's showdown.

Luis Patino, the 22-year-old who has had some nice moments lately, gets the call on Sunday, an emotional day to be sure with the Rays playing in New York on Sept. 11

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, along with the starting lineups.

How to watch Rays at Yankees

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (78-59) at New York Yankees (84-56)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-59) at New York Yankees (84-56) When : 1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 11

: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 11 Where: Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.

Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y. TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter). Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176 Yankees broadcast

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176 Yankees broadcast Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: New York is favored at minus-130 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Sunday morning. The Rays are at plus-110. The over/under is 8.5.

Projected starting lineups