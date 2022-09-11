ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

GameDay Preview: Rays Wrap Up Season Series With Yankees, Still in Good Playoff Position

By Tom Brew
Inside The Rays
Inside The Rays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0I6X_0hr6cP9500

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees for the final time on Sunday, with Luis Patino getting the call for the Rays. He's 1-1 with a 4.34 ERA in 18-plus innings this season, but he's had some nice moments lately. Here's how to watch, along with the game's starting lineups.

NEW YORK — It was just seven days ago that Tampa Bay veteran pitcher Corey Kluber had his best outing in a Rays uniform, throwing seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits in a 2-1 victory over the mighty New York Yankees. Seven days later, he got crushed on Saturday and the Rays lost 10-3.

It hurt, the loss, because it also gave the Yankees their 10th win against the Rays this year, which secures the season series and the potential tie-breaker if they finish tied in the American League East standings.

It's baseball and it happens, but despite the loss the Rays are still looking good in the playoff race. Baltimore, the team on the outside looking in at the moment is still a full six games behind the Rays for a wild-card spot.

Winning the division is still the goal, of course, but we've also known that was going to be a long-shot. They Rays have cut that lead from 15 1/2 games to 3 1/2, and they sit 4 1/2 games back heading into Sunday's showdown.

Luis Patino, the 22-year-old who has had some nice moments lately, gets the call on Sunday, an emotional day to be sure with the Rays playing in New York on Sept. 11

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, along with the starting lineups.

How to watch Rays at Yankees

  • Who: Tampa Bay Rays (78-59) at New York Yankees (84-56)
  • When : 1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 11
  • Where: Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 176 Yankees broadcast
  • Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
  • Latest Line: New York is favored at minus-130 on the money line according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Sunday morning. The Rays are at plus-110. The over/under is 8.5.

Projected starting lineups

  • Tampa Bay Rays: Yandy Diaz DH, Wander Franco SS, Brandon Lowe 2B, Randy Arozarena RF, David Peralta LF, Christian Bethancourt C, Taylor Walls 3B, Jonathan Aranda 1B, Jose Siri CF, Luis Patino P.
  • New York Yankees: Aaron Judge CF, Giancarlo Stanton DH, Gleyber Torres 2B, Josh Donaldson 3B, Oswaldo Cabrera RF, Migeul Andujar LF, Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS, Kyle Higashioka C, Marwin Gonzales. 1B. Domingo German P

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Bronx, NY
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bronx, NY
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
David Peralta
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Inside The Rays

Rays Settle For Split With Blue Jays After Late-Game Meltdown in Nightcap

The Tampa Bay Rays split a doubleheader with Toronto on Tuesday and are now 79-62 on the season with 21 games to go. They are 6 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East race, but probably more importantly, the Rays are still five games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for that final postseason spot, and their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is just 16.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Ranking the top five MLB free-agent first basemen

The Boston Red Sox had major issues at first base throughout the 2022 MLB season. It was a revolving door at the position with Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero, Eric Hosmer and Christian Arroyo each getting a turn. Even former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez had to fill in as the first baseman for nine games.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies beat Sandy Alcantara again thanks to The Replacements

MIAMI – Chalk up another victory for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins and give the credit to The Replacements. No, we’re not talking about that great rock band. We’re talking about Bailey Falter and Nick Maton. They co-starred in the Phillies’ 2-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#American League East
Inside The Rays

Inside The Rays

Tampa, FL
331
Followers
385
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Tampa Bay Rays

 https://www.si.com/mlb/rays

Comments / 0

Community Policy