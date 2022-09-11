ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Avatar 2 stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington share new film preview at D23 expo

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to premiere this December, 13 years after the original film.

And the cast of the epic science-fiction movie, directed by James Cameron, reunited at D23 expo on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington were among the actors who took to the stage, and the friends and co-stars held hands as they unveiled new footage from the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRZPu_0hr6cMk800
Amazing: Avatar 2: The Way of Water is set to premiere this December, 13 years after the original film and the cast reunited at D23 expo on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif (pictured Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana)

The pair were joined by Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang as well as new stars Jack Champion and Baily Bass and the producer Jon Landau.

Audience members were then treated to six new scenes from the movie, with onlookers marvelling at the visual effects.

Director James had to join his incredible cast via video call due to working on the film in New Zealand.

He said: 'It's going great and the stuff coming in from Weta is looking spectacular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gufp4_0hr6cMk800
Incredible: The stars appeared in front of the crowd at the convention to reveal some new footage from the epic science-fiction film directed by James Cameron

'I'm super excited to be finally finishing up movie 2. I know everyone's been waiting a long time.

'Hopefully, we'll show something today and you can decide if it's been worth it.'

Meanwhile Sam, who played Jake Sully in the first film, added: 'The whole movie deals with protecting family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3zzg_0hr6cMk800
Exciting: Stephen Lang, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Jon Landau couldn't contain their smiles as they prepare for the release of the prequel

'We've all gone through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it's worth fighting for. We put that in the movie'.

The movie is set over a decade after the events of the first film.

The synopsis reads: 'Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRFmX_0hr6cMk800
Looking good: Zoe looked incredible in a white top teamed with a marron skirt which boasted a large split and knee high black boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IflKp_0hr6cMk800
Sam who played Jake Sully and Zoe who played Neytiri in the first film will both return to screens as their character on December 16

Avatar 2 debuts on December 16, with sequels to come on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

This comes after Saldana, who plays Neytiri, admitted that seeing some of the movie made her very emotional.

'I can get choked up just talking about it. I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment, right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless. I was moved to tears,' the performer told reporter Kevin McCarthy.

Avatar 2 began development before the release of the original Avatar movie, which made its debut in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbKSW_0hr6cMk800
Water feel: The science fiction film, which will be released on December 16, will be called The Way Of Water 

