Avatar 2 stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington share new film preview at D23 expo

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to premiere this December, 13 years after the original film.

And the cast of the epic science-fiction movie, directed by James Cameron, reunited at D23 expo on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington were among the actors who took to the stage, and the friends and co-stars held hands as they unveiled new footage from the film.

The pair were joined by Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang as well as new stars Jack Champion and Baily Bass and the producer Jon Landau.

Audience members were then treated to six new scenes from the movie, with onlookers marvelling at the visual effects.

Director James had to join his incredible cast via video call due to working on the film in New Zealand.

He said: 'It's going great and the stuff coming in from Weta is looking spectacular.

'I'm super excited to be finally finishing up movie 2. I know everyone's been waiting a long time.

'Hopefully, we'll show something today and you can decide if it's been worth it.'

Meanwhile Sam, who played Jake Sully in the first film, added: 'The whole movie deals with protecting family.

'We've all gone through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it's worth fighting for. We put that in the movie'.

The movie is set over a decade after the events of the first film.

The synopsis reads: 'Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.'

Sam who played Jake Sully and Zoe who played Neytiri in the first film will both return to screens as their character on December 16

Avatar 2 debuts on December 16, with sequels to come on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

This comes after Saldana, who plays Neytiri, admitted that seeing some of the movie made her very emotional.

'I can get choked up just talking about it. I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment, right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless. I was moved to tears,' the performer told reporter Kevin McCarthy.

Avatar 2 began development before the release of the original Avatar movie, which made its debut in 2009.