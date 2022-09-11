A series of explosions on the Sun could lead to a “cannibal” solar storm headed for the Earth.In recent days, the Sun experienced two coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, during which particles burst out of its surface.They are now headed for the Earth, where they could cause disruption to satellites and other important systems, space weather experts have warned.And as they head towards us, together, they could cannibalise each other so that they become one even more powerful blast. Such cannibalism happens when one CME is thrown out of the Sun and then followed by a more energetic and...

ASTRONOMY ・ 27 DAYS AGO