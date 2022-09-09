Read full article on original website
21 Birthday Party Ideas for Art Lovers
Do you have a need for beauty and color? Maybe you love nothing more than spending a day creating with paints, clay, or glass. If you are an art lover or creative spirit looking for unique birthday party ideas for adults, look no further! Great birthday parties don’t have to be just for kids. If you are an art fan, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a special birthday party at one of our favorite artsy locations around Indy.
Find Your Favorite Fall Treats Around Indy | Cider, Donuts, Pie, and More
The leaves are changing, the air is becoming crisp, and we are dreaming of fall days spent at the farm. One of the best things about fall and the change of season is the amazing fall treats you will find around Indianapolis. Freshly made apple cider, donuts, and pumpkin spice lattes are calling your name. You know what tasty treats you are craving, but where can you find them? We’ve done the work for you and assembled the 10 best places around Indy where you can find your favorite fall treats. It’s time to grab your kids or your date and venture forth in search of all the flavors of autumn!
Give Your Kids an Indianapolis Colts Kids Club Membership
It’s football season again and all of Indy is sporting the blue and white, and horseshoes all for the love of our very own Indianapolis Colts. Supporting the Colts with our friends and family each week is a fall tradition for all of Indianapolis, and kids love being part of that tradition.
Indoor Places to Play in Central Indiana
Calm the cabin fever of being stuck indoors and go somewhere the kids can literally climb the walls, without the need to clean the house afterwards. Indiana is home to some incredible and innovative indoor play areas, and Indy With Kids has the best indoor play places for all year round.
Home Depot Kids Workshops Offer Weekend Fun
I tend to dabble in a variety of arts and crafts, but have never considered myself much of a woodworker. However, my dad’s an engineer and my grandpa is a carpenter. So when I decided I wanted to build a set of lounge chairs for my front yard, I think I assumed, “It’s in my blood!” My husband and I would figure it out without a problem! It took weeks of planning, shopping for supplies, settling on design choices, and actually building our chairs. But we finally have them displayed in our garden, and the seats have become our favorite spot to hang out while the kids play outside!
Indianapolis Date Nights | 10 Ideas for September 2022
Summer is winding down, but it’s not over yet! Call the babysitter and get another date night (or two) on the calendar before these warm summer evenings turn into chilly fall nights. We’ve got lots of outdoor options for you this month! Whether you and your sweetheart love live music, getting out in nature, catching a game, or hanging out poolside, we have you covered. Get excited for a date night exploring Indy WITHOUT the kids!
Ultimate Ninjas Indianapolis
If your kids are anything like mine, they seem to always be training for a spot on the NBC show American Ninja Warrior. Bouncing off the furniture and scaling the playground is great fun for them but having a gym modeled after the TV show where kids can train alongside ninja contenders is even better.
Wishes Dance Studio
Experience the magic of dance at Wishes Dance Studio. Conveniently located in Fishers, Wishes is a high energy and exciting dance studio that has something for all ages. Everyone from infants to adults can find a community to connect with while engaging the body and mind through dance and fitness.
MasterChef Junior Live in Indianapolis
I don’t know about your kids, but mine are bananas for MasterChef Junior. I’m excited they’re bringing a live stage show to Indianapolis this fall and I can’t wait to surprise my kids with tickets. America’s favorite cooking show is now on tour with MasterChef Junior...
Kid Friendly Brewery: MashCraft on Delaware
It’s a school night and the kids are hungry, my husband and I haven’t had a grown-up conversation or grown-up meal in months. He’s thinking of grabbing a pint at a brewery and I’m thinking somewhere our children are welcome and not seen as a nuisance the minute they walk through the door.
Sullivan Express to Pumpkintown at Allisonville Home & Garden
Tickets are now on sale for Sullivan Express to Pumpkin Town. If you’re a fan of Sullivan Express during the holidays, trains, or Halloween, this trip is for you!. Here are the TWO most important pieces of information:. Sullivan Express will be running at Allisonville Home & Garden by...
Date Night: Escape to Margaritaville
Calling all Parrotheads! Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre wraps up the summer with a seaside escape to the fabulous music of Jimmy Buffett in Escape to Margaritaville, now on stage. I had a great time checking out this show and of course the amazing buffet! Whether you’re a Jimmy Buffet...
Whale of a Sale at Grand Park | Indy’s Premier Consignment Sale
If you’re a new mom, new to Indianapolis, or just haven’t heard of the Whale of a Sale yet, you will be amazed to learn about this huge consignment sale that happens twice a year just north of Indianapolis. What is a Whale of a Sale?. Held at...
Urban Vines in Westfield | Family-Friendly Winery
When considering locations for playdates, a winery might not sound like the most appropriate venue. However, I’ve found that Urban Vines is the perfect spot to meet up for a relaxing playdate. Located on 161st Street in Westfield, about one mile west of US 31, Urban Vines is a family friendly winery. They offer affordable tastings inside and a huge lawn in the back with a children’s playground, outdoor seating on the screened-in patio or at picnic tables on the lawn, a stage for concerts (or for kids to pretend karaoke on), a fire pit, and hills for playing tag or rolling down. Much like Oliver Winery, Daniel’s Vineyard, and nearby Spencer Farm Winery, Urban Vines is kid-friendly!
Mom’s Night Out at the Colts Game
We’re all about having fun and exploring as a family here at Indy with Kids! Catching a Colts game with your kids is an awesome experience! But sometimes, you just need to get out with the girls. Grab tickets to a game, and recruit your spouse or a babysitter to watch the kids next time you head to the stadium! A Colts game makes an awesome Mom’s Night Out!
