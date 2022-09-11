ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins

It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ 4 key storylines at Prospect Challenge in Buffalo: Simon Nemec’s debut, Alexander Holtz’s mission, the other Bratt, more

This Friday, the Devils will take the ice against an opposing team for the first time since April. Sure, it’s only the Buffalo Prospects Challenge –– meaning you won’t see a full-fledged roster with Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton –– but after a slow end to the offseason, any Devils content is sure to please fans. New Jersey officially released its roster on Wednesday and it’s full of intriguing prospects with compelling storylines.
NEWARK, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Don Chicken, Closter, NJ

Don Chicken, a Korean fried chicken restaurant, has opened in Closter. Along with an upcoming spot in Englewood, there’s locations in Fort Lee, Ridgewood, River Edge and Palisades Park — it’s replaced Crave Home Kitchen, which shuttered earlier this year. The menu (View Menu) includes a number...
CLOSTER, NJ
caldwell.edu

Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark A. Corino Announces Retirement from Coaching

CALDWELL, N.J.- Caldwell University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark A. Corino has announced his retirement as the head coach of the men’s basketball program after 34 years at Caldwell and 39 years of coaching. Corino will continue in his role as the Assistant Vice President/Director of Athletics for the department that he has led since 1988. This transition will occur at the end of September of this year.
CALDWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
SECAUCUS, NJ
therealdeal.com

Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
