This Friday, the Devils will take the ice against an opposing team for the first time since April. Sure, it’s only the Buffalo Prospects Challenge –– meaning you won’t see a full-fledged roster with Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton –– but after a slow end to the offseason, any Devils content is sure to please fans. New Jersey officially released its roster on Wednesday and it’s full of intriguing prospects with compelling storylines.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 30 MINUTES AGO