Field Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 14
Field Hockey: Hillsborough vs. Phillipsburg on September 13, 2022 — WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14.
Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Sept. 13
HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins
It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
N.J. marching band of the week: Toms River High School East Marching Raiders (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Tourney changes, ref shortage & more from NJSIAA’s Exec. Committee meeting
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Executive Committee met for the first time of the 2022-23 school year in Robbinsville on Wednesday, voting on several state tournament changes across multiple sports to headline a busy agenda.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 2
With three weeks of the N.J. high school football season in the books, it’s time to showcase the top stat leaders in passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks, interceptions and season longs in punt and kickoff returns. You could look across all five conferences and find impressive numbers on both...
Stock rising: These 21 HS football teams are off to a hot start through Week 2
It’s early in the season, but quite a few squads have turned heads through the first three weeks of action on the gridiron. Some schools are on the right track to move past years of struggles, others have worked through challenging early schedules and most importantly, all 21 of these teams are playing good football.
Devils’ 4 key storylines at Prospect Challenge in Buffalo: Simon Nemec’s debut, Alexander Holtz’s mission, the other Bratt, more
This Friday, the Devils will take the ice against an opposing team for the first time since April. Sure, it’s only the Buffalo Prospects Challenge –– meaning you won’t see a full-fledged roster with Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton –– but after a slow end to the offseason, any Devils content is sure to please fans. New Jersey officially released its roster on Wednesday and it’s full of intriguing prospects with compelling storylines.
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
Touring play, Hispanic Heritage, street fair, and more in Hudson this weekend
Speranza Theatre Company will be presenting a production of “Walk by the Way of the Moon,” by Jacqueline Kennedy, on Friday, Sept. 16, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City. The 30-minute family-friendly historical play focuses on Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad and will tour through parks in Hudson County during the month of September.
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Don Chicken, Closter, NJ
Don Chicken, a Korean fried chicken restaurant, has opened in Closter. Along with an upcoming spot in Englewood, there’s locations in Fort Lee, Ridgewood, River Edge and Palisades Park — it’s replaced Crave Home Kitchen, which shuttered earlier this year. The menu (View Menu) includes a number...
morristowngreen.com
Commentary: Cohome owner weighs in on controversy over his Morristown garage conversion
Editor’s note: For nearly a year, Cohome Inc., a Morristown residence for adults with developmental disabilities, has been seeking zoning board approval to use a rebuilt garage as a caretaker’s apartment. Neighbors in the Historic District have voiced opposition. Cohome’s owner submitted the following open letter. Dear...
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
caldwell.edu
Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark A. Corino Announces Retirement from Coaching
CALDWELL, N.J.- Caldwell University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark A. Corino has announced his retirement as the head coach of the men’s basketball program after 34 years at Caldwell and 39 years of coaching. Corino will continue in his role as the Assistant Vice President/Director of Athletics for the department that he has led since 1988. This transition will occur at the end of September of this year.
NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Ithaca College student from N.J. killed in upstate N.Y. crash, authorities say
A 20-year-old Ithaca College sophomore from New Jersey was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday near the upstate New York campus, authorities said. Shea T. Colbert was driving southeast on Coddington Road in Ithaca when he veered off the road and struck multiple trees, New York State Police said in a statement.
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
