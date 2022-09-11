Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. “California will not stand...
WHEC TV-10
Weather In-Depth: Where are all the Hurricanes?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you have any friends or family that live along the gulf coast or in the state of Florida, it is right around this time of the year that folks start getting nervous. The reason for the concern is the tropical storm season. The long-term average for tropical activity by September in the northern hemisphere is usually the peak of the season. Historically it is middle of September that produces the highest number of tropical storms.
WHEC TV-10
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: More delays with NYS Thruway plaza work?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the complete revamp of the rest stops all up and down the New York State Thruway. A few months ago, we told you that some of the work was running behind schedule. How about now?. Jim asked: “(I’m) curious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
State Police stop stolen car on thruway after pursuit from Canadian border
Update: On Sunday, New York State Police responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a car fleeing eastbound on I-90 from the Niagara Falls Border. The silver Mercedes Benz entered NY via the Peace Bridge, after failing to stop at U.S. Customs, and was reported stolen out of Canada.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Drying out and feeling like Fall later this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Showers and thunderstorms associated with a large area of low pressure spinning through the Great Lakes Tuesday will end, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Another cold front dropping through on Wednesday will bring a fresh breeze, followed by temperatures dropping from the...
WHEC TV-10
Traffic Alert: State Route 31 in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. — We have an update on a traffic alert in Perinton. Lane shifts have been removed along the bridge carrying State Route 31 over I-490. Crews shifted the lanes a few months ago while they repaired the bridge.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Light rain today, but could it be heavier rain for Monday?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It may have seemed like a lot of rain for today, but in reality rainfall measurements were only at a tenth of inch or less. This is another slow moving weather system that will continue to produce periodic showers over the next 48 hours for Western New York. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are not expect significantly drier weather until the middle of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
NY Board of Regents approves name change to Roberts Wesleyan University
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Board of Regents on Tuesday granted Roberts Wesleyan College’s request to change the name to Roberts Wesleyan University. A statement from Roberts Wesleyan said the name change is effective immediately. The statement included the new logo for Roberts Wesleyan University. This comes...
Comments / 0