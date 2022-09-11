Read full article on original website
woay.com
West Virginia Medicaid and and CHIP extend postpartum health care coverage
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces an extension of health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a year after pregnancy. Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for extended coverage.
New Children’s Crisis Center to provide a safe alternative in West Virginia
Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced that DHHR will build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins, West Virginia that will offer a safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes. The new center will be located on the current site of the West Virginia Children’s Home. The target population of the new center is children and youth under the age of 21, with the primary...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $4.9 million for six West Virginia Health Services Programs
$2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators. $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. $750,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects. $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and...
lootpress.com
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events for Child Protective Services and Social Service Workers in Logan and Mingo Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS)The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host in-person hiring events in Logan and Mingo counties this week. The September 14 event will be held at the Mingo County DHHR Office from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at 203 East Third Avenue, Williamson, WV. The September 15 event will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Logan County DHHR Office, 130 Stratton Street, Logan, WV.
Gov. Justice awards over $16.8 million in VOCA grants; funding replenished after federal cuts last year
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston....
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
WDTV
Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
West Virginia lawmakers pass road, energy bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped up for the day, Republican House […]
wchstv.com
Ten more W.Va. COVID-19-related deaths reported; active virus cases fall about 280
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ten additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while active virus cases while active virus cases fell nearly 280. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 92-year-old woman from Raleigh...
Is West Virginia obsessed with vaping?
(WTRF) – It’s safer than cigarettes. At least, that’s what consumers were told about vaping for the longest time, but health officials say it’s definitely not safe. Now, a new study shows West Virginia is obsessed with vaping. The research done by ProVape looked at Google trends data of search terms like “vape shop”, “vaping” and […]
Metro News
Report: thousands of state jobs go unfilled, amounting to millions of dollars
A state audit found that millions of dollars are being allocated for vacant positions, many of which have been vacant for several years with no evidence that agencies are trying to fill them. The legislative Post Audits Committee heard a report about the vacancies on Sunday afternoon during interim meetings.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
Metro News
West Virginia tourism spending surpasses pre-pandemic levels
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More people are traveling to West Virginia than ever before. Much of that has to do with a boom in outdoor recreation, according to state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “There’s a bit of a myth that started with the pandemic, but if you look at our...
Metro News
The Oracle of Omaha Finds Almost Heaven
Governor Jim Justice has announced yet another major green energy economic development project in West Virginia. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, is buying the old Ravenswood Aluminum plant site in Jackson County, where it will build a large solar farm to generate renewable electricity for industrial customers. (The company is contracting with American Electric Power to provide back-up.)
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
Metro News
Only 13 houses from 2016 flood still to go under West Virginia RISE
West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of this month. That was according to a report before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding. Only 13 housing projects remain, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community...
Big economic development announcement coming tomorrow in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12) – The bills to approve funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land and to approve $150 million more to fix secondary roads in the state have been approved by both the State Senate and House of Delegates. The bills now move on to the governor’s office. “I think […]
Metro News
Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
