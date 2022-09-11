Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced that DHHR will build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins, West Virginia that will offer a safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes. The new center will be located on the current site of the West Virginia Children’s Home. The target population of the new center is children and youth under the age of 21, with the primary...

