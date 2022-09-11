ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' 2022 NFL season kickoff hype video

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
In what has become an annual tradition, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has released a hype video for the upcoming season just hours before kickoff.

The hype video produced by David Kushner of Labsixgroup and Andy Torres of Andy Torres Films features some imagery, sound and music from the latest season of the popular Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” It opens up with Vecna’s clock ticking to NFL kickoff, which is perhaps a little nod at Mahomes’ “Grim Reaper” nickname.

It’s the beginning of a new era for the Chiefs’ star quarterback in Kansas City, and this video serves as a reminder that Mahomes and the rest of the team are up to the task. It doesn’t shy away from the disappointment of the AFC title game loss last season, opening up with Mahomes’ comments on learning from the mistakes made in that game and starting off the 2022 NFL season on the right foot.

They’re out to set things right and continue their winning ways during the upcoming season, and this video should serve to get you hyped for that.

