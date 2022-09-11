Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
wfxrtv.com
Yard Bull Meats Opens, Partners With Local Farms
Yard Bull is the only full-service butcher in Roanoke. All of its products are locally sourced. Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke …. Suicide Prevention Month: “Break the stigma and have …. Carilion Children expert discuss car seat safety. Local Office on Aging opens new Center...
WSET
Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
WDBJ7.com
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival see bad weather during opening weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The rain forced a very popular festival here at home to close its doors. Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival closed Saturday at 3 pm to keep everyone safe. Farm Owner Candance Monaghan says they closed to prevent cars from getting stuck in the mud or people slipping.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theroanoker.com
Yard Bull Meats Opens as Roanoke’s Only Butcher Shop
Chefs, butchers and co-owners Elliott Orwick and Tyler Thomas bring sustainability and transparency to whole animal butchery in the Valley. For more video and images of the Yard Bull Meats grand opening celebration, visit our Instagram Reel here!. Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke and other Virginian Dunkin’ recognizing National Childhood Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dunkin’ is supporting its community. From Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, Dunkin’ is having its “shine gold” event for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to support children battling cancer. Dunkin’ officials say guests at participating locations throughout Roanoke will receive a...
wfxrtv.com
Local Office on Aging opens new Center for Health and Wellness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Local Office on Aging held a grand opening on Tuesday for its new Center for Health and Wellness. The Office plans on using the center to expand programs for seniors, especially food and socialization programs. The facility is located on Frontage Rd. NW —...
blueridgecountry.com
Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present
Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
WSET
Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford
These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke Valley SPCA
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very kissable and cuddly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be providing a public health update on Tuesday. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share …. Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke …. Suicide Prevention Month: “Break the stigma and have …. Carilion Children expert discuss car...
wfxrtv.com
Warm Hearth Foundation Cheesburger in Parrot-dise event raises $43K
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — This year’s Warm Hearth Foundation Cheesburger in Parrot-dise fundraising raised more than $43,000 to help Village seniors who need support with basic necessities. According to the foundation, the record funds — made possible with the support of sponsors, local businesses, volunteers, and attendees —...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
wfirnews.com
Ridge View Bank HQ building will go where Red Lobster was on Franklin Road
Its first branch office isn’t even open yet but Ridge View Bank has announced plans for its new corporate headquarters as well, to be built at 3531 Franklin Road in Roanoke. Its the same parcel where the the now-closed Red Lobster and the public storage business next door – formerly a K-Mart – are also located. The 17,000-square-foot building will be designed by Balzer and Associates. Ridge View Bank currently has two other locations in the process of being constructed, and is planning several additional future sites. Ridge View Bank’s headquarters on Franklin Road will include a new SMART Center featuring interactive banking services. The headquarters is estimated to be completed in early 2024.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg teen found safe
UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told...
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
wfxrtv.com
Carilion Children expert discuss car seat safety
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Do you know a correctly installed car seat can be the difference between life and death during a wreck?. September is National Child Passenger Safety Month, this month is dedicated to educating people about the importance of using car seats properly. According to Carilion Children’s...
16 tires, 182 bags of trash collected during James River cleanup
Volunteers worked to scour the riverbanks and roadsides for trash by canoe, kayak, powerboat, and by foot, where they collected 16 tires, a metal safe and even a desktop copy machine.
Comments / 0