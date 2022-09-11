Its first branch office isn’t even open yet but Ridge View Bank has announced plans for its new corporate headquarters as well, to be built at 3531 Franklin Road in Roanoke. Its the same parcel where the the now-closed Red Lobster and the public storage business next door – formerly a K-Mart – are also located. The 17,000-square-foot building will be designed by Balzer and Associates. Ridge View Bank currently has two other locations in the process of being constructed, and is planning several additional future sites. Ridge View Bank’s headquarters on Franklin Road will include a new SMART Center featuring interactive banking services. The headquarters is estimated to be completed in early 2024.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO