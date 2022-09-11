ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WDBJ7.com

Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Yard Bull Meats Opens, Partners With Local Farms

Yard Bull is the only full-service butcher in Roanoke. All of its products are locally sourced. Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke …. Suicide Prevention Month: “Break the stigma and have …. Carilion Children expert discuss car seat safety. Local Office on Aging opens new Center...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Storm sends flood water into the Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A thunderstorm Monday night whipped through Lynchburg, pouring rain onto citizens in the area. Following floodwaters covered areas of the floor in the Lynchburg Community Market, which took to Facebook to share the news with the area. "The storm got us, y’all," reads the Facebook...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
theroanoker.com

Yard Bull Meats Opens as Roanoke’s Only Butcher Shop

Chefs, butchers and co-owners Elliott Orwick and Tyler Thomas bring sustainability and transparency to whole animal butchery in the Valley. For more video and images of the Yard Bull Meats grand opening celebration, visit our Instagram Reel here!. Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted...
ROANOKE, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present

Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
BUCHANAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford

These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very kissable and cuddly...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be providing a public health update on Tuesday. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share …. Furry Friends: Puppy love with Buddy from the Roanoke …. Suicide Prevention Month: “Break the stigma and have …. Carilion Children expert discuss car...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Warm Hearth Foundation Cheesburger in Parrot-dise event raises $43K

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — This year’s Warm Hearth Foundation Cheesburger in Parrot-dise fundraising raised more than $43,000 to help Village seniors who need support with basic necessities. According to the foundation, the record funds — made possible with the support of sponsors, local businesses, volunteers, and attendees —...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Ridge View Bank HQ building will go where Red Lobster was on Franklin Road

Its first branch office isn’t even open yet but Ridge View Bank has announced plans for its new corporate headquarters as well, to be built at 3531 Franklin Road in Roanoke. Its the same parcel where the the now-closed Red Lobster and the public storage business next door – formerly a K-Mart – are also located. The 17,000-square-foot building will be designed by Balzer and Associates. Ridge View Bank currently has two other locations in the process of being constructed, and is planning several additional future sites. Ridge View Bank’s headquarters on Franklin Road will include a new SMART Center featuring interactive banking services. The headquarters is estimated to be completed in early 2024.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg teen found safe

UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Carilion Children expert discuss car seat safety

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Do you know a correctly installed car seat can be the difference between life and death during a wreck?. September is National Child Passenger Safety Month, this month is dedicated to educating people about the importance of using car seats properly. According to Carilion Children’s...
ROANOKE, VA

