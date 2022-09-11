Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel Maven
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
FSU football: Fans react to Jarvis Brownlee’s FSU comment
FSU football will travel to Louisville Friday night with a lot of the line. They’ll look to keep the momentum from the upset win over LSU but recognize some underlying storylines between the two teams. There’s a lot of crossover between the two teams, dating back to quarterback Jordan...
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Florida State by 2.5. —The FSU depth chart for Friday night is out. —Florida State is looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. —The Louisville volleyball team bounced back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with sweeps of Lipscomb and No. 9 Purdue. The Cards are No. 3 in this week’s coaches poll.
kentuckytoday.com
Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule
Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville releases men's basketball schedule, highlighted by Maui trip, 3 in-state rivalries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First-year University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will face some challenges right at the outset of his tenure, judging from the program’s full men’s basketball schedule, released on Tuesday. The Cardinals open at home on Nov. 9 against an experienced Bellarmine team...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Kickoff time, television announced for USF at Louisville
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against USF at Cardinal Stadium will be played at noon on Sept. 24. The U of L-USF game will be on the Regional Sports Network. Louisville is 1-1 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse on the...
spectrumnews1.com
New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
wdrb.com
Changes to Valhalla Golf Club mostly completed for the 2024 PGA Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Golf fans will notice some changes at Valhalla when they come out for the next major at the course. The biggest change is that the fourth PGA Championship to be held at the course will be in May of 2024 and not August as in past events.
Louisville.com
Christian’s Louisville (9.12.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Louisville.com
Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
wdrb.com
Racing returns to Churchill Downs for 14-day September meet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing returns to Churchill Downs for the 14-day September meet on Thursday. The September meet begins with Twilight Thursday kicking off at 5 p.m., and ends on Sunday, Oct. 2. All of the races during the September meet will take place on the main dirt track,...
wdrb.com
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
tvnewscheck.com
Five Stations Launch NextGen TV In Louisville
Five stations serving the Louisville, Ky., television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0. Switching on the new transmission standard are Block Communications’ WBKI (CW) and WDRB (Fox), Gray Television’s WAVE (NBC), Tegna’s WHAS (ABC) and Word Broadcasting Network’s WBNA (independent). Kentucky Educational Television’s WKMJ will launch on Sept. 19.
leoweekly.com
New Virtue Bar & Lounge on Brownsboro Offers Sneaky Good Wings, Catfish and More
Virtue Bar & Lounge opened on Oak Street nearly five years ago and remains a big attraction as a nightclub and hookah lounge. But what might go unnoticed is the food — Virtue’s owners in recent weeks opened a second location in the Clifton neighborhood, and lunch will be a focal point of the new spot.
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
Comments / 1