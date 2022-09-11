ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Florida State by 2.5. —The FSU depth chart for Friday night is out. —Florida State is looking to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. —The Louisville volleyball team bounced back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with sweeps of Lipscomb and No. 9 Purdue. The Cards are No. 3 in this week’s coaches poll.
kentuckytoday.com

Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
247Sports

Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
spectrumnews1.com

New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
Louisville.com

Christian’s Louisville (9.12.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Louisville.com

Keith’s Louisville (9.13.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
KISS 106

One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky

A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
wdrb.com

Racing returns to Churchill Downs for 14-day September meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing returns to Churchill Downs for the 14-day September meet on Thursday. The September meet begins with Twilight Thursday kicking off at 5 p.m., and ends on Sunday, Oct. 2. All of the races during the September meet will take place on the main dirt track,...
tvnewscheck.com

Five Stations Launch NextGen TV In Louisville

Five stations serving the Louisville, Ky., television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0. Switching on the new transmission standard are Block Communications’ WBKI (CW) and WDRB (Fox), Gray Television’s WAVE (NBC), Tegna’s WHAS (ABC) and Word Broadcasting Network’s WBNA (independent). Kentucky Educational Television’s WKMJ will launch on Sept. 19.
leoweekly.com

New Virtue Bar & Lounge on Brownsboro Offers Sneaky Good Wings, Catfish and More

Virtue Bar & Lounge opened on Oak Street nearly five years ago and remains a big attraction as a nightclub and hookah lounge. But what might go unnoticed is the food — Virtue’s owners in recent weeks opened a second location in the Clifton neighborhood, and lunch will be a focal point of the new spot.
Wave 3

Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...

