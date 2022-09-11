ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: If Urban Meyer Would Consider The Nebraska Job

A lot has been made about the open Nebraska job and who should be in serious consideration for it. One coach that's started to get some steam for the position is former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer left Ohio State following the 2018 season and "retired" before coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
TOLEDO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium

Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract

The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 3

Week 2 of the college football season was full of upsets. Week 3 might have even more for college football fans. No. 8 Notre Dame lost to Marshall, No. 6 Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, No. 24 Tennessee beat No. 17 Pitt, and Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin were just some of the incredible games that happened.
COLLEGE SPORTS

