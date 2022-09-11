Read full article on original website
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
SEC Round-Up: Georgia, Tennessee Ordered to Cancel Games with Oklahoma
Auburn names interim AD, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has LSU baller who just landed a major shoe deal, Eli Manning trolls brother's former school, Finebaum says Aggies in 'must-win' situation, Hogs and Vols won't hook up on diamond for second straight year, and much more
Report: If Urban Meyer Would Consider The Nebraska Job
A lot has been made about the open Nebraska job and who should be in serious consideration for it. One coach that's started to get some steam for the position is former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer left Ohio State following the 2018 season and "retired" before coaching...
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed
Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pat Forde discusses 4 potential candidates, 3 in Big 12 and 1 in SEC
As Nebraska begins the search for Scott Frost’s replacement, Trev Alberts will have no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy. One hopeful, former Husker great Ndamukong Suh, openly campaigned for the post over Twitter on Sunday. Suh certainly is a longshot, to say the least. It’s more likely...
Ohio State Football Schedule: C.J. Stroud’s Buckeyes take on Toledo in Week 3
Ohio State football schedule: Week 3 – Ohio State vs Toledo Week 3 – Ohio State vs Toledo Rockets Date:
Matt Leinart Shares Opinion on Referees in Alabama’s Win Over Texas
The Fox Sports analyst made it clear how he felt about the officiating after the game.
Pittman's Hiring May Have Bolstered Two Programs
Hiring offensive line coaches as head coaches only path to true success in certain parts of the country
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium
Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
ESPN updates College Football Playoff predictions following Week 2
ESPN has updated their College Football Playoff predictions following an exciting Week 2. Upsets galore and narrow victories threw a wrench in some of the picks, but the algorithm has adjusted. “For the past eight years, the Allstate Playoff Predictor has been painting a week-to-week picture of which teams have...
College Football’s Most—and Least—Picturesque Stadiums
Appalachian State and Army provide their fans with scenic backdrops. Others, well ... not so much.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract
The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 3
Week 2 of the college football season was full of upsets. Week 3 might have even more for college football fans. No. 8 Notre Dame lost to Marshall, No. 6 Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, No. 24 Tennessee beat No. 17 Pitt, and Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin were just some of the incredible games that happened.
