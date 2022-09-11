‘We became more interconnected’: City of Evanston honors the fallen of 9/11

EVANSTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Evanston Fire Department and elected officials remembered fallen first responders and others killed on 9/11 at a ceremony this morning.

Evanston was able to hold the ceremony before the rain came in.

During the event, Evanston Fire Department Chaplain Pastor Monte Dillard said that day 21 years ago will always be a day of tremendous pain and loss and, for many, fear — though he added it was also one of the greatest displays of heroism, fearlessness and sacrifice.

We heard taps on the bugle and the ringing of a bell to symbolize those not returning to the firehouse.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss speaks at Sunday's ceremony. Photo credit Nancy Harty/WBBM Newsradio

Mayor Daniel Biss said those who were alive that day have vivid memories of it because “we became more interconnected and reliant upon one another in that moment.”

The goal of ceremonies like the one held in Evanston, another speaker said, was to commemorate the sacrifice by more than 70 police officers and 343 firefighters, as well as the commitment to remember those who continue to fulfill their duty.

