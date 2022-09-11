ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Gov. Justice signs W.Va. bill that bans abortions with few exceptions into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a controversial bill that bans abortions in the state with few exceptions into law. The governor signed the bill Friday morning, a spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Justice announced during his coronavirus news conference that he had signed the bill.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
wchstv.com

POLL: Do you think West Virginia's economy is turning around?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia has had a number of economic development announcements this year that will bring hundreds of jobs. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on whether you believe this means the Mountain State is really turning its economy around. Take our poll below. So far this...
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fetterman agrees to debate with Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt Gov. John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced Wednesday that he will commit to debating Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz next month. The debate will take place in Harrisburg on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast throughout Pennsylvania. We...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Legislature#W Va#Special Session#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The Governor S Office
wchstv.com

West Virginia teacher and school service personnel of the year named

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education announced its 2023 teacher and school service personnel of the year winners on Tuesday. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, was selected as the 2023 Teacher of the Year, and Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Buckhannon, was selected as the 2023 School Service Personnel of the Year, according to a news release from the state department of education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wchstv.com

School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
SWANSBORO, NC
wchstv.com

Kentucky man charged in connection with selling drugs to minor

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man faces multiple charges in connection with selling drugs to a minor. James Trusty is accused of selling “numerous” amounts of narcotics and marijuana pens to a student at Elliott County High School, according to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens as it moves closer to Puerto Rico

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Fiona is gaining strength as it inches closer to Puerto Rico, with winds of 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb, the National Hurricane Center says. Fiona is currently in an area of easterly winds courtesy of the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy