Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body of man found in ditch in Gurnee: police

GURNEE, Ill. - A man's body was found in a ditch Thursday morning in north suburban Gurnee. Around 10:26 p.m., Gurnee police responded to an area near the intersection of Delany Road and Grove Avenue for a possible deceased man in a ditch. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
GURNEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dixmoor suffers another water main break

DIXMOOR, Ill. - A water main broke in Dixmoor Thursday morning, shutting down a road and marking the latest water woe in the beleaguered south suburban village. Wood Street between Thornton Road and 114th Street was closed around 11:15 a.m. as crews work to fix the broken water main. The...
DIXMOOR, IL
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
rtands.com

Union Pacific will replace ties on Metra’s UP-North Line

Union Pacific is about to embark on a major tie project over 45 miles of its Metra UP-North Line. The portion of the line receiving the new ties runs from Kenosha and Chicago, and the work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20. To lessen impacts on the current train schedule...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side

CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standing Water#The Illinois State Police
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties

Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thereporteronline.net

Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number

You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL

