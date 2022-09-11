Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
fox32chicago.com
Body of man found in ditch in Gurnee: police
GURNEE, Ill. - A man's body was found in a ditch Thursday morning in north suburban Gurnee. Around 10:26 p.m., Gurnee police responded to an area near the intersection of Delany Road and Grove Avenue for a possible deceased man in a ditch. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
Private Lot Booting Could Soon Be Legal In All Of Chicago As Controversial Ordinance Clears Huge Hurdle, Heads To City Council
CHICAGO — A City Council committee gave the thumbs up Thursday to a controversial plan to let companies boot cars in private parking lots citywide — and charge as much as $170 to remove the dreaded device. Private lot booting — different from boots attached to cars on...
fox32chicago.com
Dixmoor suffers another water main break
DIXMOOR, Ill. - A water main broke in Dixmoor Thursday morning, shutting down a road and marking the latest water woe in the beleaguered south suburban village. Wood Street between Thornton Road and 114th Street was closed around 11:15 a.m. as crews work to fix the broken water main. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
rtands.com
Union Pacific will replace ties on Metra’s UP-North Line
Union Pacific is about to embark on a major tie project over 45 miles of its Metra UP-North Line. The portion of the line receiving the new ties runs from Kenosha and Chicago, and the work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20. To lessen impacts on the current train schedule...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side
CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant injuries’ in Skokie vehicle crash: police
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says
There have now been 255 minors shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago so far this year.
blockclubchicago.org
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number
You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
Des Plaines River swells after relentless rain
FOX 32's Tim McGill reports live from Wadsworth, Illinois where the Des Plaines River is surging after Sunday's downpours.
fox32chicago.com
Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day
CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
nadignewspapers.com
Family of dozen migrants from Venezuela seeks help at 16th (Jefferson Park) District police station
A family of about 12 migrants from Venezuela walked into the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave., this afternoon, Sept. 14, asking for help, according to police and City Hall sources. The family reportedly flew into O’Hare International Airport and was picked up by an acquaintance...
Chicago Police Department Board votes to fire officer involved in 2018 deadly shooting
The board ruled that Officer Sheldon Thrasher was guilty of using unnecessary deadly force.
Suburban mayor caught in Chicago crossfire
A south suburban mayor was caught in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside an Apple store in Lincoln Park on the North Side.
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Comments / 0