Investigators say east Charlotte fire at empty house was intentionally set

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department said a fire at an empty east Charlotte home Saturday night was intentionally set.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters said they arrived at the house on Commonwealth Avenue to find flames shooting into the air. The CFD said more than 30 firefighters controlled the blaze within 20 minutes.

Video from the CFD shows the massive fire as flames engulfed the home.

No one was hurt and the home was vacant at the time, firefighters said. They added that the fire caused $100,000 of damage.

On Sunday, investigators said someone set the fire intentionally. They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

