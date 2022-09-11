ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Rental prices increase 14.2% in Anchorage

Updated: 11 hours...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
JUNEAU, AK
KYUK

A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters

A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
BETHEL, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast

Updated: 10 hours ago. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar

Updated: 18 hours ago. Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska

Updated: 6 hours ago. Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation. Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Sept....
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department saw a big turnout Tuesday when volunteers and employees gathered to assemble 1,500 opioid overdose rescue kits. Supplies for the kits were provided by Project HOPE, part of the Alaska Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention, which will distribute the finished kits around the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department more than a year ago were closed, the police records division confirmed, apparently with no follow-up investigation. The complaints were filed against West Side Arcade, formerly located in a strip mall at 3600 Minnesota...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters

Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage residents question decision to use community rec centers as homeless shelters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to turn community recreation centers into emergency homeless shelters is rubbing some people the wrong way. The administration says the Fairview and Spenard Rec Centers provide the most practical options to get people housed quickly and be able to provide meals, showers, and bathrooms. But some who use the centers are urging the administration to look elsewhere. Kathleen Grace plays pickleball at the Spenard Rec Center and says the facility is well-used by the community.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Nikiski man arrested in connection with his mother's murder

A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
NIKISKI, AK
alaskapublic.org

Joe Gerace’s lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.

Joe Gerace lied his way into more than a high-paying job running the Anchorage Health Department. New reporting reveals that Gerace — who resigned from the city on Aug. 8 shortly before Alaska Public Media exposed his phony medical, educational and military credentials — also successfully deceived a state commission overseeing EMT training, a state paramilitary organization and the Alaska Department of Health. None appear to have taken the basic steps needed to debunk the false claims on his resume, allowing him to attain a seat on a state task force, a prestigious volunteer gig and an EMT license.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

September rains bump Anchorage into top 15 wettest years on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a story that just never seems to find an end, rains continue across Southcentral Alaska. Persistent onshore flow is keeping daily rain in the forecast, with many areas already eclipsing 2 to 3 inches of rain for September as a whole. While rain today will be heaviest near Prince William Sound, many areas will once again see an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. After today’s rain, the monthly precipitation total for Anchorage will be sitting around the 30-year average for the month, a testament to just how wet this weather pattern has been.
ANCHORAGE, AK

