alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rental prices increase 14.2% in Anchorage
kinyradio.com
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast
alaskasnewssource.com
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska
alaskapublic.org
City will no longer use 2 Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters, mayor says
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson says the city no longer plans to use two recreation centers as emergency shelters this winter, following community pushback. Bronson announced the reversal to the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night. “We have listened to concerns from the public and Assembly members, and will be working with the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
alaskasnewssource.com
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department saw a big turnout Tuesday when volunteers and employees gathered to assemble 1,500 opioid overdose rescue kits. Supplies for the kits were provided by Project HOPE, part of the Alaska Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention, which will distribute the finished kits around the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department more than a year ago were closed, the police records division confirmed, apparently with no follow-up investigation. The complaints were filed against West Side Arcade, formerly located in a strip mall at 3600 Minnesota...
kdll.org
Kenaitze Tribe and contractors uncover artifacts under Sterling Highway construction
Passing the white tent on the south side of the Sterling Highway, just outside of Cooper Landing, it’s hard not to be curious. That tent is the home of an archeological dig for pre-contact Dena'ina artifacts, which teams have been working on since 2020 as part of a Sterling Highway construction project.
Spenard and Fairview Rec centers are off the table for homeless emergency shelters, mayor says
Mayor Dave Bronson backtracked today and told the Anchorage Assembly that he would no longer take the Spenard and Fairview Recreation Centers, used by children and other members of the community, for emergency homeless shelters as winter approaches. Mayor Bronson said that the people had spoken and he had listened....
alaskasnewssource.com
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division of Elections is required to enforce a provision of the Alaska Constitution that disqualifies from running for — or holding elected office — any “person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State...”
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents question decision to use community rec centers as homeless shelters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to turn community recreation centers into emergency homeless shelters is rubbing some people the wrong way. The administration says the Fairview and Spenard Rec Centers provide the most practical options to get people housed quickly and be able to provide meals, showers, and bathrooms. But some who use the centers are urging the administration to look elsewhere. Kathleen Grace plays pickleball at the Spenard Rec Center and says the facility is well-used by the community.
kdll.org
Nikiski man arrested in connection with his mother's murder
A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
alaskasnewssource.com
Archives at UAA library at 90% capacity, could be full in less than 10 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Archives and Special Collections at the UAA/APU Consortium Library are full of information, literally. The archives consist of 2.7 miles of shelving. That sounds like a lot of space, but it is at 90% capacity. It houses and preserves collected materials about Alaska that are...
alaskapublic.org
Joe Gerace’s lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.
Joe Gerace lied his way into more than a high-paying job running the Anchorage Health Department. New reporting reveals that Gerace — who resigned from the city on Aug. 8 shortly before Alaska Public Media exposed his phony medical, educational and military credentials — also successfully deceived a state commission overseeing EMT training, a state paramilitary organization and the Alaska Department of Health. None appear to have taken the basic steps needed to debunk the false claims on his resume, allowing him to attain a seat on a state task force, a prestigious volunteer gig and an EMT license.
alaskasnewssource.com
September rains bump Anchorage into top 15 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a story that just never seems to find an end, rains continue across Southcentral Alaska. Persistent onshore flow is keeping daily rain in the forecast, with many areas already eclipsing 2 to 3 inches of rain for September as a whole. While rain today will be heaviest near Prince William Sound, many areas will once again see an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. After today’s rain, the monthly precipitation total for Anchorage will be sitting around the 30-year average for the month, a testament to just how wet this weather pattern has been.
