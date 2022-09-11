ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs to Move Ahead on Phase Two of Streetscape Project

Plans for phase two of streetscape, the wide-ranging Oak Bluffs downtown revitalization project, are underway with an expected completion date of May 2023, after the Oak Bluffs select board sent designs out to bid Tuesday evening. Anticipated to cost $1.1 million, the next phase of the streetscape plan looks to...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Tisbury School Renovation Decision to Come Before Voters Tuesday

Tisbury voters will weigh in at a special town meeting next week on nearly $26 million in additional borrowing to complete the Tisbury School renovation project. The meeting takes place Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Center in Oak Bluffs, which the town is renting for the occasion because preliminary demolition has already begun at the Tisbury School gym.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

MVC Hears Plans for Meshacket Commons Housing Development

Traffic safety, public water use and free access to broadband internet were all topics for discussion when the Martha’s Vineyard Commission opened a public hearing last week on the first major affordable housing project planned in decades for the town of Edgartown. The income-restricted Meshacket Commons housing development is...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Planning Board Okays Radio Farm Curb Cut

Emotions ran high at a public hearing of the West Tisbury planning board on Sept. 12, when a request for a new farmstand entrance onto State Road prompted safety concerns and impassioned speeches. The virtual hearing was part of an effort by Brad Tucker and Liz Rangone to establish an...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyarders rally to support Island family

Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 16

The excitement of the 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby has erupted in households across the Island. It’s an event that offers an opportunity to bring out the best in people. Camaraderie, good sportsmanship, friendly competition and an overall love for fishing are qualities we hope to see lining the jetties and shorelines.
CHILMARK, MA
matadornetwork.com

A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
MASHPEE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Celebration for Lee Fierro

The family of Lee Fierro will hold a celebration of life at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16. The event is open to all who knew her. Anyone attending is invited to share a brief memory, appreciation, or photos to be passed around. Refreshments will be served after the sharing.
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
FALMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

MVC Sued in Decision Over Former Lampost Building

The owner of the former Lampost building in Oak Bluffs went to court against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission late last week seeking to overturn a decision denying his request to reduce the number of restricted workforce housing units in the building. A complaint filed in Dukes County superior court...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vineyardgazette.com

Memorial for Joyce A. Hall

A memorial service for Joyce A. Hall will be held at the Federated Church in Edgartown at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mrs. Hall, who was an Edgartown resident, died on June 16. She was 92.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Songbird Scarcity

Southbound warblers and other insect-eating birds are supposed to be peaking about now. On Sept. 5, Christine Audette, Richard Audette and Tim Donovan visited Sepiessa Point and spotted a warbling vireo, a pine warbler and three prairie warblers. On Sept. 9, Charles Morano spotted a blue-winged warbler, an early yellow-rumped warbler and a common yellowthroat at Donaldbin Close in Edgartown, and at Fulling Mill Brook he found two yellowthroats and a northern parula. The Felix Neck Early Birders led by Steve Allen and Al Sgroi also spotted a yellow-rumped warbler on Sept. 8. And the Martha’s Vineyard Bird Club found 17 bobolinks at the Gay Head Cliffs on Sept. 10.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Turnto10.com

Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Priscilla Jane Warren, 70

Priscilla Jane Warren died peacefully with her daughter Allison by her side on August 14 after a long illness. She was 70. She had been an Oak Bluffs resident for nearly 35 years. She was born to Mary Stuart Manning and Robert Lincoln Warren on July 10, 1952 in Auburn,...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Sept. 9

Kathryn R. Ham Trs. and Pierce Lane Realty Trust purchased 13 Pierce Lane in Edgartown from Rebecca Shanor and Donald Read Shanor Est. for $1,675,000 on Sept. 7. Ama Romaine and Kwame Romaine purchased 68 Schoolhouse Road in Edgartown from Michelle Beshansky and Colette Maillet for $1,100,000 on Sept. 7.
EDGARTOWN, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Provincetown hooked up to large electricity battery

ONE OF THE LARGEST electric batteries in the nation is starting to provide backup power for Provincetown and will soon do the same for Truro and part of Wellfleet. The $49 million battery, located on a few acres at the Provincetown transfer station, is designed to seamlessly integrate with the power grid in the area, called a microgrid. Whenever power goes down in a section of the grid, the battery will release its backup electricity to plug the gap.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

