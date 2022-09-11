Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs to Move Ahead on Phase Two of Streetscape Project
Plans for phase two of streetscape, the wide-ranging Oak Bluffs downtown revitalization project, are underway with an expected completion date of May 2023, after the Oak Bluffs select board sent designs out to bid Tuesday evening. Anticipated to cost $1.1 million, the next phase of the streetscape plan looks to...
vineyardgazette.com
Tisbury School Renovation Decision to Come Before Voters Tuesday
Tisbury voters will weigh in at a special town meeting next week on nearly $26 million in additional borrowing to complete the Tisbury School renovation project. The meeting takes place Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Center in Oak Bluffs, which the town is renting for the occasion because preliminary demolition has already begun at the Tisbury School gym.
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Hears Plans for Meshacket Commons Housing Development
Traffic safety, public water use and free access to broadband internet were all topics for discussion when the Martha’s Vineyard Commission opened a public hearing last week on the first major affordable housing project planned in decades for the town of Edgartown. The income-restricted Meshacket Commons housing development is...
vineyardgazette.com
Planning Board Okays Radio Farm Curb Cut
Emotions ran high at a public hearing of the West Tisbury planning board on Sept. 12, when a request for a new farmstand entrance onto State Road prompted safety concerns and impassioned speeches. The virtual hearing was part of an effort by Brad Tucker and Liz Rangone to establish an...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyarders rally to support Island family
Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 16
The excitement of the 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby has erupted in households across the Island. It’s an event that offers an opportunity to bring out the best in people. Camaraderie, good sportsmanship, friendly competition and an overall love for fishing are qualities we hope to see lining the jetties and shorelines.
vineyardgazette.com
Wampanoag Powwow Celebrates Long Tradition of Community
The annual Aquinnah Powwow at Aquinnah Circle began Saturday with the Grand Entry, a procession of dancers and drummers. Members of other nations were in attendance, and the powwow also honored tribal veterans and elders.
matadornetwork.com
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
vineyardgazette.com
Celebration for Lee Fierro
The family of Lee Fierro will hold a celebration of life at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16. The event is open to all who knew her. Anyone attending is invited to share a brief memory, appreciation, or photos to be passed around. Refreshments will be served after the sharing.
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Sued in Decision Over Former Lampost Building
The owner of the former Lampost building in Oak Bluffs went to court against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission late last week seeking to overturn a decision denying his request to reduce the number of restricted workforce housing units in the building. A complaint filed in Dukes County superior court...
vineyardgazette.com
Memorial for Joyce A. Hall
A memorial service for Joyce A. Hall will be held at the Federated Church in Edgartown at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mrs. Hall, who was an Edgartown resident, died on June 16. She was 92.
vineyardgazette.com
Songbird Scarcity
Southbound warblers and other insect-eating birds are supposed to be peaking about now. On Sept. 5, Christine Audette, Richard Audette and Tim Donovan visited Sepiessa Point and spotted a warbling vireo, a pine warbler and three prairie warblers. On Sept. 9, Charles Morano spotted a blue-winged warbler, an early yellow-rumped warbler and a common yellowthroat at Donaldbin Close in Edgartown, and at Fulling Mill Brook he found two yellowthroats and a northern parula. The Felix Neck Early Birders led by Steve Allen and Al Sgroi also spotted a yellow-rumped warbler on Sept. 8. And the Martha’s Vineyard Bird Club found 17 bobolinks at the Gay Head Cliffs on Sept. 10.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department shares data on dangers of grills, hibachis, barbecues on balconies
“Did you know??? Between 2016 and 2020 Massachusetts fire departments responded to 427 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These fires caused 15 civilian injuries, 6 firefighter injuries, and $4 million in property damage. The Lakeville Fire Department often encounters gas and charcoal grills on balconies at our apartment buildings.
Turnto10.com
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
vineyardgazette.com
Priscilla Jane Warren, 70
Priscilla Jane Warren died peacefully with her daughter Allison by her side on August 14 after a long illness. She was 70. She had been an Oak Bluffs resident for nearly 35 years. She was born to Mary Stuart Manning and Robert Lincoln Warren on July 10, 1952 in Auburn,...
fallriverreporter.com
Flooding from a water main break causes street closures in Fall River
The City of Fall River has announced street closures due to an issue with a water main this morning. A water main break at the Warren and Jefferson Streets intersection has caused the area to be closed at this time due to flooding. The City stated that Oman Street to...
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Sept. 9
Kathryn R. Ham Trs. and Pierce Lane Realty Trust purchased 13 Pierce Lane in Edgartown from Rebecca Shanor and Donald Read Shanor Est. for $1,675,000 on Sept. 7. Ama Romaine and Kwame Romaine purchased 68 Schoolhouse Road in Edgartown from Michelle Beshansky and Colette Maillet for $1,100,000 on Sept. 7.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Provincetown hooked up to large electricity battery
ONE OF THE LARGEST electric batteries in the nation is starting to provide backup power for Provincetown and will soon do the same for Truro and part of Wellfleet. The $49 million battery, located on a few acres at the Provincetown transfer station, is designed to seamlessly integrate with the power grid in the area, called a microgrid. Whenever power goes down in a section of the grid, the battery will release its backup electricity to plug the gap.
