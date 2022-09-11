ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KLAS sports team picks WNBA Finals winner

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBtzg_0hr6Wal600

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aces coach Becky Hammon says the WNBA Finals is no place to panic. The KLAS Sports Team would agree. So, coolly and calmly, staff members pick the winner of the Finals. Game 1 is Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tipoff is at noon.

  • Chris Maathuis, sports director: The Aces are built to win a title, with the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson and a guard line that includes Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray. PICK: Aces in FOUR.
  • Kevaney Martin, sports reporter: The Aces are just three wins away from bringing Las Vegas its first major professional sports title, the same position as in 2020 but with more experience and better health. Expect a much different outcome this time around. PICK: Aces in FOUR.
  • Ron Futrell, sports reporter: I love seeing how hard the Aces play. Hopefully, this is their year. PICK: Aces in FIVE.
  • Logan Reever, sports reporter: The Aces are a team on a mission. They’ve checked off almost all the boxes: MVP, Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player, All-Star Game MVP, top seed for playoffs. The only thing missing is a championship trophy. Connecticut is the best defensive team in the league. But the Aces have too much firepower. PICK: Aces in FOUR.
