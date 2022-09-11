ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Suspect arrested, victim identified in Arabian Place shooting

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being shot in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Police have identified the man as De’Vonta Sheldon Mathis, 28.

Investigators also said the suspect, Marquis Jarrod Henderson, 30, was arrested for third-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm.

According to a release, deputies responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. at Arabian Place regarding a shooting.

OCSO said that once police arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot.

Investigators said the victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

