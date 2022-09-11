ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

SARA and ADOT rescue 4 dehydrated hikers

By Corey Salmon
 3 days ago
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department rescued four hikers.

SARA says one rescue happened on the Romero Canyon Trail. A hiker tried hiking to the Romero pools and got dehydrated.

Because of the heat and the length of the hike, SARA requested a helicopter.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger 52 helicopter arrived and took the hiker down to an ambulance that was waiting.

SARA says while their team was out hiking they located another person who was also dehydrated.

The helicopter did not leave yet so it was able to come back and rescue the second hiker.

After this hiker was rescued there was a 911 call for 2 hikers near Window Peak that needed help.

The helicopter was able to also locate and rescue the last two hikers.

Message from National Park Service:

"Before heading down a trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions. All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

NPS Hiking Essentials:

  • Water
  • Food
  • First Aid Kit
  • Map
  • Flashlight/Spare Batteries

Click here for more.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

