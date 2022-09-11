Read full article on original website
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Borkovic, McLaughlin named Big Ten Co-Offensive and Defensive Players of the WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sights and Sounds: Prospects in attendance at Arkansas State game
There were a handful of football prospects in attendance at Ohio State’s home game against Arkansas State last Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Thanks to Dan Harker with his help with photos of these prospects. There were more than 60 players – including 20 national top-100 prospects – at OSU’s season-opening win over Notre Dame. (Click here and here for our two galleries highlighting those prospects.)
Remembering 2002: ‘The Punisher’ tramples No. 10 Washington State 25-7
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the rest of this summer and into the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. It was 20 years ago today that...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State trending for Ohio four-star athlete
Ohio State had a much less exciting game this past weekend, but it provided the Buckeyes with the opportunity to show off more of their offensive firepower. With the majority of the headlines surrounding the football team revolving around the current roster, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff continue to make the recruiting headlines. But don’t forget about Chris Holtmann and the men’s basketball Buckeyes, as they are on an impressive recruiting run as of late.
BM5: Breaking down Buckeyes' depth chart after 2 games | Any surprises?
Two games into the season, the depth chart is fairly clear for Ohio State. On today's show, Matt Baxendell and Dave Biddle go position-by-position and analyze the Buckeyes' 2-deep up to this point. Who perhaps needs to play more? Or perhaps play less? Are we surprised certain players have not cracked the two-deep? What are the strengths and weaknesses of this Buckeye team as they head into their week three matchup against a solid Toledo squad?
Penn State fans honor Nick Singleton as Player of the Ohio Game
Saturday's win over Ohio advanced Penn State to 2-0 (1-0 B1G) overall on the season. Several Nittany Lions made the most of their opportunities against the Bobcats, but according to Nittany Nation none more than freshman running back Nick Singleton. In fact, Singleton had one of the largest voting landslides ever since the Penn State Player of the Game has been conducted over the past 25 seasons.
Buckeyes go back to the well with offer to elite Texas DE
The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to Duncanville (Texas) defensive end Omari Abor in late October of 2021. It was an offer Abor told Bucknuts he was very excited about. It was a long recruitment with a lot of twists and turns, but in the end Abor committed to Ohio State and eventually signed with the Buckeyes.
Five-star D-tackle confirmed visitor for Ohio State - Wisconsin game
A 5-star D-tackle Ryan Day offered a scholarship has been confirmed for Ohio State visit when Buckeyes host Wisconsin.
Coach provides insight into what Ohio State, others see in Taison Chatman
Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his staff welcomed in Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace combo guard Taison Chatman for an official visit for the Notre Dame football weekend Sept. 2-4. Since the visit, it has been reported that the 6-4 Chatman is close to finalizing his college decision and making a commitment. His top five list includes Ohio State, Xavier, Kansas, Virginia and his hometown Minnesota. It is unclear when Chatman may go public with his decision.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Simmons, 5-star EDGE, gets offer from B1G program
Colin Simmons found himself with an offer from a B1G powerhouse on Monday night. He is an edge rusher from Duncanville, Texas. Ohio State is the latest B1G team to offer Simmons. Simmons is a 5-star edge rusher from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 2 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit from Texas.
Future Buckeyes excel led by Ohio State DB commitments
Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep defeated Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 23-10. Safety Jayden Bonsu had a big game with 12 tackles including a sack and another tackle for loss. Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods defeated Cincinnati Turpin 46-6. Cornerback Jermaine Mathews had one tackle for loss and two passes defensed....
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Cooper Stadium redevelopment proposal headed to Columbus City Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans to redevelop Cooper Stadium are moving forward to Columbus City Council. Arshot, through the LLC Sparc Holding, wants to transform the former baseball stadium and the land around it into a mixed-use development, with apartments, outdoor event space and retail. The project was approved last week by the […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Bar Patios in Columbus
As our summer rolls into fall, we’re continuing to roll out our best patios in Columbus lists, as dictated by our readers voting this summer. In the category of “best bar patio” it was a pretty tight race, as everyone has a favorite neighborhood bar or two. But in the end it was Crooked Can Brewing in Downtown Hilliard that took the number one spot.
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
columbusnavigator.com
Here Are The Best Burritos In Columbus And Some Are As Big As Your Head
Sometimes, Taco Tuesday is more of a vibe than a set-in-stone kind of rule. And when you find yourself in the mood for something other than tacos (I know, I know, sacrilegious to even mention) then it’s time to move on to the next best thing: a burrito. While...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
