Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, tailgates with Bengals QB koozie

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACDX4_0hr6WEXE00

Olivia Holzmacher and her beloved Joe Burrow koozie are back in action.

On Sunday, the longtime girlfriend of the Bengals quarterback shared snaps from her tailgate ahead of Cincinnati’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Who. Dey,” Holzmacher posted on her Instagram story, which featured a photo of an orange koozie adorned with Burrow’s face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ubtt_0hr6WEXE00
Olivia Holzmacher (center) attends a Bengals tailgate before the season opener.
Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJQdN_0hr6WEXE00
Olivia Holzmacher, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, showed off her personalized koozie.
Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Holzmacher, who has been linked to Burrow since 2017, brought the notable accessory to different Bengals games last year as Cincinnati chased a Super Bowl title. Although the Bengals fell short to the Rams in February, Holzmacher praised Burrow on a memorable season.

“Still beyond proud,” Holzmacher posted on social media following the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss, 23-20.

In a separate Instagram post from the game, Holzmacher gushed , “Super Bowl LVI. Such an experience this weekend. Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVnlt_0hr6WEXE00
Joe Burrow with girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.
Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlG8B_0hr6WEXE00
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Super Bowl 2022 in February.
Getty Images

Burrow, the Bengals’ first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is gearing up for his third season. Despite missing some time at training camp as he recovered from an appendectomy, Burrow told the Dayton Daily News on Wednesday that he’s ready for Week 1.

“I’m feeling really good,” the former LSU product, 25, said. “Throwing it the way I want to throw it, hit all my speed numbers, feeling strong in the weight room. Feel really good.”

Burrow finished the 2021 regular season by throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions through 16 games.

Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow had tough reaction to Bengals’ crushing loss

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow. FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Chad Johnson has hilarious suggestion for Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a little thin at wide receiver after star Tee Higgins suffered an injury during the team’s ugly season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But former Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson has a unique and hilarious solution to the problem. In a Tweet on...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
