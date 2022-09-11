Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, tailgates with Bengals QB koozie

Olivia Holzmacher and her beloved Joe Burrow koozie are back in action.

On Sunday, the longtime girlfriend of the Bengals quarterback shared snaps from her tailgate ahead of Cincinnati’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Who. Dey,” Holzmacher posted on her Instagram story, which featured a photo of an orange koozie adorned with Burrow’s face.

Olivia Holzmacher (center) attends a Bengals tailgate before the season opener. Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Olivia Holzmacher, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, showed off her personalized koozie. Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Holzmacher, who has been linked to Burrow since 2017, brought the notable accessory to different Bengals games last year as Cincinnati chased a Super Bowl title. Although the Bengals fell short to the Rams in February, Holzmacher praised Burrow on a memorable season.

“Still beyond proud,” Holzmacher posted on social media following the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss, 23-20.

In a separate Instagram post from the game, Holzmacher gushed , “Super Bowl LVI. Such an experience this weekend. Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati.”

Joe Burrow with girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. Instagram/Olivia Holzmacher

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Super Bowl 2022 in February. Getty Images

Burrow, the Bengals’ first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is gearing up for his third season. Despite missing some time at training camp as he recovered from an appendectomy, Burrow told the Dayton Daily News on Wednesday that he’s ready for Week 1.

“I’m feeling really good,” the former LSU product, 25, said. “Throwing it the way I want to throw it, hit all my speed numbers, feeling strong in the weight room. Feel really good.”

Burrow finished the 2021 regular season by throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions through 16 games.