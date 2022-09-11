ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chip Kelly remains mum about absences: Takeaways from UCLA's rout of Alabama State

By Ben Bolch
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jx0He_0hr6W9Cq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ve4aI_0hr6W9Cq00
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers filled in for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to lead the team to a win against Alabama State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA had two boxes to check on the way to a presumed 3-0 start against nonconference cupcakes.

Clean up any problem areas.

Avoid injuries.

Through the season’s first two weeks, the Bruins have gone one for two.

The special teams mishaps that plagued them in the opener against Bowling Green were a non-issue Saturday at the Rose Bowl during a 45-7 rout of Alabama State . But quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson went down with an apparent ankle injury, never to return, and running back Zach Charbonnet did not play for undisclosed reasons, leaving their status in doubt for UCLA’s final nonconference game against South Alabama next weekend.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Injured … or not?

Let the conspiracy theories begin.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly acted like he was running a covert operation, not a college football team, when asked about the status of Charbonnet and Thompson-Robinson after the game.

Reporter: “Can you give us updates on what happened with Zach and Dorian?”

Kelly: “Yeah, they were both unavailable.”

Reporter: “Injuries?”

Kelly: “Unavailable.”

Kelly’s non-updates, particularly when it came to Charbonnet, were par for the course for the coach who has used “unavailable” as a catch-all for anyone not playing since the onset of COVID-19. A player could be dealing with injuries, legal issues, academics, COVID-19 or a head cold, and Kelly would simply say they were “unavailable.”

Charbonnet was in uniform for the game and seemed to be moving without limitation on the sideline, leading to speculation he might have been held out against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent because of load management.

Thanks to Kelly’s secretiveness, fans might never know.

Kelly remained furtive when asked about Charbonnet’s availability for next week.

“I’m not a prognosticator, and if I was, I’d be at Del Mar tomorrow and make a lot of cash,” Kelly said, “so we’ll just take it how it comes.”

Depth charge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYeec_0hr6W9Cq00
UCLA running back Christian Grubb (32) fights his way for a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against Alabama State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Charbonnet’s mysterious absence meant the Bruins were going to learn a lot about the quality of their backup running backs.

What they discovered left them feeling much better about their depth should Charbonnet miss any additional games. True freshman T.J. Harden led the way with 56 yards and a touchdown in seven carries while redshirt junior Christian Grubb tallied a nearly identical 55 yards and a touchdown in seven carries.

Redshirt junior Colson Yankoff made the most of his second position switch, gaining 35 yards in six carries, and redshirt freshman Deshun Murrell picked up 34 yards in his first six carries as a Bruin.

Redshirt junior Keegan Jones, who assumed Charbonnet’s starting role, generated 33 yards and a touchdown in 10 carries while also making four catches for 31 yards.

Special once more

One week after a horrendous showing, UCLA’s special teams were fine.

Nicholas Barr-Mira made his only field goal attempt, from 19 yards, after having missed two of three attempts the previous week.

Barr-Mira and Chase Barry averaged a middling 37.3 yards on their three punts, but they did not have any punts blocked and Alabama State generated zero punt return yardage.

Logan Loya, making his season debut, showed reliable hands in replacing Jake Bobo as the punt returner, gaining two yards on his one return.

Special teams are often best when they go unnoticed, which was the case Saturday.

Secondary becomes focal point

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQ0YO_0hr6W9Cq00
UCLA defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy pressures Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley that eventually led to a fumble in the first quarter Saturday at the Rose Bowl. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Alabama State moved the ball with regularity, particularly in the first half.

Most of the Hornets’ early success came through the air, with quarterback Myles Crawley finding open receivers. By midway through the second quarter, Alabama State’s 177 yards of offense exceeded the 162 yards Bowling Green had generated for the game the previous week.

But the Bruins’ pass defense stiffened in the second half, intercepting two passes and holding the Hornets to 46 passing yards after having given up 177 in the first half.

“Fortunately, we held them to seven points,” Kelly said. “We took some body shots there, but we made sure that when we needed it, we got it. There’s some things, obviously, like anything you need to clean up.”

Oh, brother

UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy picked up the ball after teammate Laiatu Latu had forced a fumble by pummeling the Alabama State quarterback. As Murphy was about to be flung to the ground, he heard a familiar voice.

“I was like, ‘Gabriel, Gabriel!’ ” said Grayson Murphy, his twin brother, “and he just kind of tossed it to me.”

Grayson took the desperation pitch and sprinted for a touchdown. Except there was a problem. Gabriel’s pitch had been an illegal forward pass, leading to a penalty.

All was forgiven on the next play when Thompson-Robinson connected with tight end Hudson Habermehl for a 25-yard touchdown reception. A few hours later, the brothers could laugh about the mishap.

“I wish he would’ve caught it and tossed it backward,” Grayson Murphy said, “so we could keep the touchdown.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LOOK: Kickoff time announced for USC football's road matchup with Oregon State

USC football announced on Monday that its big road matchup with Oregon State on Sept. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT and air on Pac-12 Networks. The network selection and kickoff time drew much confusion and ire from USC fans for the Trojans, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation for a game that might be a Top 25 meeting between two undefeated programs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Local
California Sports
AthlonSports.com

Ex-USC Coach Clay Helton Has A Message For Lincoln Riley, Trojans

Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles did the improbable and upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, resulting in the firing of Scott Frost. Not too long ago, Helton was the one being fired, albeit by the University of Southern California. USC fired Helton and replaced him with Oklahoma's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Zach Charbonnet
kgi.edu

KGI Announces the Passing of Dean Minh Dang

With a heavy heart, Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) President Dr. Sheldon Schuster announced the passing of Assistant Dean for Experiential Education and Professor of Practice for Clinical Sciences, Minh Dang, on September 6, 2022. Dang served KGI well as the inaugural Assistant Dean for Experiential Education. She was hired by...
CLAREMONT, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#College Football#Bowling Green
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Synyster Gates Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name Brian Elwin Haner Jr. Birth Place: Long Beach, California, United States. Siblings: McKenna Haner, Brent Haner. Wife/Spouse Name: Michelle DiBenedetto (m. 2010) Kids/Children Name: Nicolangelo and Monroe. Profession: Musician, songwriter, guitarist. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: September 2022. Synyster Gates, aka Syn, is a prominent musician...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie

DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

For First Time in Its History Television Academy’s 74th Emmy® Awards Governors Gala Presents Open-Air Extravaganza Under the Stars

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- The Television Academy today shared a glimpse behind the official Emmy ® Awards “Light Up the Night” after-party celebrations: Governors Gala, to be held Monday, Sept. 12, immediately following the awards telecast, as well as back-to-back Creative Arts Governors Gala events held Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005547/en/ Photo courtesy: Television Academy
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
426K+
Followers
69K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy