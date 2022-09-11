Guardians Farm Report: Naranjo's Clutch HR Helps Send Lake County To Playoffs

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night.

Three of the four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate teams were in action on Saturday with Low-A Lynchburg's game at Fayetteville being cancelled by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus would jump out to an early 3-to-0 lead in the top of the first inning Saturday against Louisville with the big blow in the inning coming on a massive 454 foot two-run home run off the bat of Gabriel Arias .

For Arias the home run was his 13th on the season in 74 games with the team and extended his current on-base streak to 11 straight games.

The Clippers however would find themselves down 6-to-4 after the Bats would get to starter Xzavion Curry . Louisville would score all six of their runs off him on eight hits including a pair of home runs knocking him out of the game after four and two thirds' innings of work.

Columbus would mount a comeback in the top of the sixth inning scoring three runs on first on a throwing error by the Bats pitcher and then a sacrifice fly by Bo Naylor tying the game at six runs apiece.

The third and eventual go ahead run would score when Brayan Rocchio would steal third base and advance home on a throwing error by the catcher.

Four Clippers relievers would hold Louisville scoreless over the final four and a third innings of the contest striking out seven batters without allowing a walk to help secure the 7-to-6 win. The win moves Columbus record to 77-55 on the season.

Columbus center fielder Will Brennan would collect three more hits in the game finishing 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. For Brennan it was his fifth straight multi-hit game during which he is 14-for-26 good for a .538 average.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Arias 3-4 R HR 2RBI BB

Will Brennan 3-5 2R 2B

Brayan Rocchio 2-4 2R 2B RBI SB

Bo Naylor 1-4 R 2B 2RBI

Mitch Tolman 2-4 R

Andrew Misiaszek 1.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Ian Hamilton 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The RubberDucks entered the top of the ninth inning trailing 1-to-0 to Harrisburg. Akron first baseman Micah Pries would end the shutout and tie the game up leading off the inning with a 410-foot solo blast to right center field. The home run for Pries was number 18 on the season.

The Ducks were not done scoring however in the inning and with one out second baseman Daniel Schneemann would draw a walk. Third baseman Ray Delgado would then reach safely on an infield base hit, but the Senators third baseman would throw the ball away trying to throw out Delagado at first allowing Schneemann to come all the way around to score making it a 2-to-1 game.

Akron reliever Mason Hickman who entered the game with one out in the eighth inning would stay on to throw a scoreless bottom of the ninth earning the win. Hickman has been terrific for the Ducks since his promotion from Lake County posting a 0.79 ERA over eight appearances with 14 strikeouts over 11.1 innings pitched and three saves.

Tanner Burns started the game for Akron striking out eight over five and two thirds' innings pitched allowing just one run on five hits. He would lower his ERA to 3.42 on the season in the no-decision.

The win was the Ducks third straight and improves their record to 75-56 on the year.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 1-4 R HR RBI

Daniel Schneemann 1-3 R BB SB

Ray Delgado 1-4

Chris Roller 1-4

Tanner Burns 5.2(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 4BB 8SO

Mason Hickman 1.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains offense was completely shut down by Fort Wayne starter Garrett Hawkins over the first five innings of the game as they would trail 2-to-0 heading into the sixth.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth Yordys Valdes would reach on a base hit then move to second base on a balk. After a flyout for the second out of the inning Christian Cairo would step up and drive in Valdes on a line drive to center field scoring the team's first run.

The very next batter first baseman Joe Naranjo would deliver the biggest hit of the season for Lake County crushing a 2-run home run to right center field giving the Captains a 3-to-2 lead. The home run for Naranjo was his 18th on the season.

Lake County relievers Raymond Burgos and Alaska Abney would hold Fort Wayne scoreless over the final three innings of the contest with Abney pitching the ninth earning his third save on the year.

Captains starter Aaron Davenport came up big after allowing two runs over his first two innings he would shut down the TinCaps over the next four. Davenport would earn the win allowing just three hits and striking out 8 over six innings without walking a batter.

He has been tremendous down the final stretch of the season pitching the best he has all year. Over Davenport's last four starts he's posted 1.05 ERA allowing just three runs over 25.2 innings while striking out 28 batters.

With the win Saturday the Captains captured the Midwest Eastern League second half division title securing a playoff spot.

Top Performers:

Joe Naranjo 1-3 R HR 2RBI

Christian Cairo 1-4 R RBI

Yordys Valdes 1-3 R

Alexfri Planez 2-3

Aaron Davenport 6.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 0BB 8SO (W)

Raymond Burgos 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO

Alaska Abney 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 0SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg @ Fayetteville (Cancelled)

