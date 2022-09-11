Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
$82 million coming for road improvements in six northeast Missouri counties
MISSOURI (KHQA) — Over the next five years, residents in northeast Missouri will be seeing plenty of road construction signs and traffic cones. Eighty-two million dollars will be allocated to 34 different projects in six different counties. Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Derek Weber said the funding...
kttn.com
Governor Parson joins American Foods Group to break ground on new $800 million facility in central Missouri
Governor Mike Parson participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for American Foods Group, LLC’s new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County. The company broke ground at its site near Wright City, marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in the state of Missouri.
kttn.com
Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks
Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.
theshelbyreport.com
American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility
American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 24 TO CLOSE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Guardrail repairs will close both directions of Chariton County U.S. Route 24 east of Brunswick on Tuesday night, September 13, at the site of the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close U.S. Route 24 to all traffic beginning at 11...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor finds conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in audit of Cornland Special Road District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the findings from an audit of the Cornland Special Road District. Taxpayers in Bates County petitioned Galloway’s office for an audit of the district, which oversees 12 miles of gravel road outside the city of Butler. The audit resulted in a rating of “fair.”
kttn.com
Court news for September 13, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court
A resident of Trenton, Gregory Dee Baecht, has waived the courts’ preliminary hearing on a felony charge involving the alleged theft July 23rd of a motor vehicle. The case was bound over to the October 13th session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. A Kansas City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Missouri residents concerned about the future of rural hospitals
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — As the November elections get even closer, one key issue that has many Missourians concerned is the support for rural hospitals. Since 2010. 139 rural hospitals have had to close their doors in the United States, 10 of which have been in Missouri. This is can...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
KELOLAND TV
Mystery death along the Missouri
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
Will Missouri implement California’s electric vehicle rules?
California recently approved a new law that will require all new cars sold in the state to have zero emissions. Now, the states that follow California's standards must decide if they too will implement that rule.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri life expectancy fell to a 40-year low in 2021
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s life expectancy fell again last year as the state recorded an increase in COVID-19 deaths among younger patients and record opioid overdose deaths. Overall, life expectancy dropped to 74.6 years last year, down from 75 years the year before, according to a recent report...
northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
One air-lifted to hospital after 2-vehicle NW Missouri crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Lucan J. Dick, 19, Cameron, was southbound on U.S. 65 three miles south of Chillicothe. The pickup struck a southbound 2017...
KMBC.com
Tanker truck overturns closing ramp from southbound I-29 to I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tanker truck Monday afternoon has closed the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to southbound Interstate 435, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck overturned. There have been no reports of injuries. It appeared...
1 dead, 3 injured in Linn County crash
One person is dead and three are injured after a crash Saturday night in Linn County.
Distinguished Tudor mansion on the market in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – History lovers and architecture admirers will indeed find themselves drawn to a particular home in south St. Louis County; one that draws inspiration from 16th-century England but was constructed in Depression-era America. 40 Grantwood Lane is an impressive 5,700-square-foot Tudor-style gem located in Grantwood...
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Comments / 1