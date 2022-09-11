ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

khqa.com

$82 million coming for road improvements in six northeast Missouri counties

MISSOURI (KHQA) — Over the next five years, residents in northeast Missouri will be seeing plenty of road construction signs and traffic cones. Eighty-two million dollars will be allocated to 34 different projects in six different counties. Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Derek Weber said the funding...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks

Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
theshelbyreport.com

American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility

American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
WARREN COUNTY, MO
Government
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 24 TO CLOSE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Guardrail repairs will close both directions of Chariton County U.S. Route 24 east of Brunswick on Tuesday night, September 13, at the site of the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close U.S. Route 24 to all traffic beginning at 11...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KELOLAND TV

Mystery death along the Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets

The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
JAMESPORT, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri life expectancy fell to a 40-year low in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s life expectancy fell again last year as the state recorded an increase in COVID-19 deaths among younger patients and record opioid overdose deaths. Overall, life expectancy dropped to 74.6 years last year, down from 75 years the year before, according to a recent report...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Tanker truck overturns closing ramp from southbound I-29 to I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tanker truck Monday afternoon has closed the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to southbound Interstate 435, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the truck overturned. There have been no reports of injuries. It appeared...
MISSOURI STATE

