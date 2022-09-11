Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
Titans' winners and losers from Week 1 loss to Giants
The Tennessee Titans appeared to have the ideal opponent going into Week 1 with the New York Giants coming to town, but in pure Titans fashion, they had a letdown game, losing 21-20. There are several people to blame for this loss, but the one rightly getting the most attention...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0