Alabama escaped Austin with a 1-point win over Texas, but one point is all you need. Tide fans would rather win ugly than not at all, right?. But that game is in the past, and Louisiana-Monroe lie ahead on Bama’s schedule. And while most will call this a “cupcake game,” we know the Warhawks are anything but that type of opponent. The current Tide players were in grade school when La.-Monroe shocked Alabama and college football with an upset victory inside Bryant-Denny. So they know not to take any opponent for granted (especially after Nick Saban’s latest mini-rant).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO