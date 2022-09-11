ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

Alabama is back at home this week as it hosts Louisiana-Monroe for the first time in seven years. Here’s what to know and what to watch for as the Tide gets a tune-up before conference play. KEY POINTS. WHEN: 3:00 p.m. CDT Saturday. WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium. SERIES: Alabama leads,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com recruiting: Watch as we evaluate Alabama’s 2023 running backs

Week 3 of the AL.com Alabama Recruiting Show is taking a look at the future ground game for the Crimson Tide. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield analyze the Tide’s pair of elite commitments: Florida’s Richard Young and Georgia’s Justice Haynes. What will they bring to Alabama’s backfield next fall? Why are they suited to boost the offense as a tandem? Find out here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s home game vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama escaped Austin with a 1-point win over Texas, but one point is all you need. Tide fans would rather win ugly than not at all, right?. But that game is in the past, and Louisiana-Monroe lie ahead on Bama’s schedule. And while most will call this a “cupcake game,” we know the Warhawks are anything but that type of opponent. The current Tide players were in grade school when La.-Monroe shocked Alabama and college football with an upset victory inside Bryant-Denny. So they know not to take any opponent for granted (especially after Nick Saban’s latest mini-rant).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Damien Harris on Georgia sticker, Alabama ball-carriers

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has a lot of Alabama pride, as the former Crimson Tide running back stated during a Thursday press conference, which is why reporters were shocked to see a Georgia national championship sticker affixed to his locker. Harris said the sticker wouldn’t be there...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘I love them boys’: Reynard Ellis holds no grudges facing Georgia Southern

Reynard Ellis holds no ill will towards his former team. No vengeance. No blood feud. No score to settle or axe to grind. Ellis left the Georgia Southern program almost two years ago, following a late-season rift between himself and the former coaching staff, and chose to sit out the entire 2021 season while completing his undergraduate degree and awaiting an opportunity to emerge from the transfer portal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

What Nick Saban said about CBs, mental errors

Alabama just wrapped its third practice after the Texas game as it heads into Saturday’s visit from Louisiana-Monroe. Nick Saban will give his assessment of the situation in the interview room and we’ll have the updates once he begins. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Mountain Brook dominates in shutout of Jackson-Olin

Mountain Brook rolled up more than 360 total yards of offense against Jackson-Olin, but its defense was even better. The Spartans allowed a mere 16 yards and a single first down to remain undefeated in Class 6A, including a perfect mark in region action. The sixth-ranked Spartans punted only twice...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

UAH interim president Chuck Karr named permanent president

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday removed the “interim” label and named Chuck Karr president of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. In making the recommendation to the trustees, Chancellor Finis St. John IV lauded the work Karr has done since replacing Darren Dawson in November 2021.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Shaun Alexander to join Seahawks’ Ring of Honor

Former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander will become the 15th member of the Seattle Seahawks’ Ring of Honor, the NFL team announced on Thursday. “Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said, “and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12′s this season with his induction ceremony.”
SEATTLE, WA
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
MONTGOMERY, AL
