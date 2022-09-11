Read full article on original website
Nick Saban misses days of Alabama’s ‘hateful competitors’ road mentality
Almost a week after the 20-19 win at Texas, Nick Saban used his radio show to dive a little deeper into what led to such a close game. Mentioning a few times the practice level was not where it should have been and noting his concern entering Saturday as a result, Saban continued to challenge his players’ mindset.
What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
Alabama is back at home this week as it hosts Louisiana-Monroe for the first time in seven years. Here’s what to know and what to watch for as the Tide gets a tune-up before conference play. KEY POINTS. WHEN: 3:00 p.m. CDT Saturday. WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium. SERIES: Alabama leads,...
8 ‘hateful competitors’ who helped define Alabama football under Nick Saban
Does Alabama need more, uh, “hateful” players?. During his weekly radio show, Nick Saban lamented about the lack of intensity his team showed in recent road games, as Alabama barely escaped with a win over Texas in Austin during week two of the 2022 season. “We used to...
AL.com recruiting: Watch as we evaluate Alabama’s 2023 running backs
Week 3 of the AL.com Alabama Recruiting Show is taking a look at the future ground game for the Crimson Tide. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield analyze the Tide’s pair of elite commitments: Florida’s Richard Young and Georgia’s Justice Haynes. What will they bring to Alabama’s backfield next fall? Why are they suited to boost the offense as a tandem? Find out here.
Alabama football fan guide to Tide’s home game vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama escaped Austin with a 1-point win over Texas, but one point is all you need. Tide fans would rather win ugly than not at all, right?. But that game is in the past, and Louisiana-Monroe lie ahead on Bama’s schedule. And while most will call this a “cupcake game,” we know the Warhawks are anything but that type of opponent. The current Tide players were in grade school when La.-Monroe shocked Alabama and college football with an upset victory inside Bryant-Denny. So they know not to take any opponent for granted (especially after Nick Saban’s latest mini-rant).
Damien Harris on Georgia sticker, Alabama ball-carriers
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has a lot of Alabama pride, as the former Crimson Tide running back stated during a Thursday press conference, which is why reporters were shocked to see a Georgia national championship sticker affixed to his locker. Harris said the sticker wouldn’t be there...
‘I love them boys’: Reynard Ellis holds no grudges facing Georgia Southern
Reynard Ellis holds no ill will towards his former team. No vengeance. No blood feud. No score to settle or axe to grind. Ellis left the Georgia Southern program almost two years ago, following a late-season rift between himself and the former coaching staff, and chose to sit out the entire 2021 season while completing his undergraduate degree and awaiting an opportunity to emerge from the transfer portal.
Alabama vs. Louisiana Monroe tickets: $8 seats available for Week 3 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Louisiana-Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 17, after escaping Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas last week. There are plenty of tickets available on StubHub, Vivid Seats and Seat Geek. Will Reichard kicked a 33-yard field goal with 10...
What Nick Saban said about CBs, mental errors
Alabama just wrapped its third practice after the Texas game as it heads into Saturday’s visit from Louisiana-Monroe. Nick Saban will give his assessment of the situation in the interview room and we’ll have the updates once he begins. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- The...
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
Mountain Brook dominates in shutout of Jackson-Olin
Mountain Brook rolled up more than 360 total yards of offense against Jackson-Olin, but its defense was even better. The Spartans allowed a mere 16 yards and a single first down to remain undefeated in Class 6A, including a perfect mark in region action. The sixth-ranked Spartans punted only twice...
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Suspended Jefferson County judge takes stand in her trial before Alabama Court of the Judiciary
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd took the stand for two and a half hours today in her ethics trial and said illness that struck her and her family was part of a unfortunate set of events that caused her to stay in Chicago for more than two months after she was ordered to return to work.
UAH interim president Chuck Karr named permanent president
The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Friday removed the “interim” label and named Chuck Karr president of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. In making the recommendation to the trustees, Chancellor Finis St. John IV lauded the work Karr has done since replacing Darren Dawson in November 2021.
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of 1963 KKK Birmingham church bombing
Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
Shaun Alexander to join Seahawks’ Ring of Honor
Former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander will become the 15th member of the Seattle Seahawks’ Ring of Honor, the NFL team announced on Thursday. “Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said, “and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12′s this season with his induction ceremony.”
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Ethics trial of suspended Jefferson County Judge Tracie Todd resumes today
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary today resumes its second ethics trial of Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd, who is accused of not returning to work as ordered after a previous conviction of ethics violations and of making false or misleading statements about her return. Todd has asked the...
