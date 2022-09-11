ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Celebrating life at Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta in Newnan is celebrating life on Sept. 23 with a red carpet for patients who made it through five years of treatment as of 2020, 2021 and 2022, all through the pandemic. Nearly 1,200 patients will be honored during the event, and 500 are...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Beulah "Oneita" Branscome

To be absent from the body is to be present with our Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8. Ms. Beulah “Oneita” Branscome, 73. Passed away at her residence, Southland Nursing Home in Peachtree City, Ga. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022. With her daughter Tammy and care team by her side....
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville Mill on the agenda again

After voting that Grantville’s Historic Preservation Commission overstepped its authority when denying a request to knock down part of a wall to allow machinery into the old Grantville mill, one councilman wants to go further and remove the building from the city’s historic district. The item was listed...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

James Alvin Ayers

Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Newnan, GA
Government
City
Newnan, GA
Coweta County, GA
Government
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia Bone and Joint Welcomes Michael Webber, M.D.

Georgia Bone and Joint, an orthopedic practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to the residents of Atlanta’s southside including Coweta, Fayette and Spalding counties, is excited to announce the continued growth of their practice and invites the community to join them in welcoming Dr. Michael Webber to their experienced and knowledgeable medical team.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CCFR makes one dog-gone good rescue

A local dog was saved from certain death after falling into an abandoned well. Wednesday afternoon, members from Coweta County Fire Rescue responded to a residence on Herring Road after homeowners from a nearby property located their dog in the 20-foot-deep abandoned well. The owners had reportedly been looking for...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Phillips: No LOST agreement means huge tax increases

The city of Newnan has reiterated its support for maintaining current LOST revenue split levels as they currently are. In a presentation to the Newnan City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Cleatus Phillips warned what could happen if the LOST agreement expires without a replacement. “Without this local...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

A newspaper, not an echo chamber

This month, our newspaper is working hard to get residents to subscribe or continue their subscriptions. So far, we’ve received some amazing results and positive feedback. However, you can’t please everyone. But that’s the newspaper business for you. One person said they refused to subscribe because we...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beverly Watkins
TheAtlantaVoice

Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95

The Spelman College Glee Club sat in the balcony of the Ebenezer Baptist Church checking their cell phones and taking selfies. Dressed in black gowns, they were scheduled to perform Wade In the Water hours from that moment. All they could do now was wait. The Ebenezer Baptist Church combined choir rehearsed time honored Baptist hymnals such […] The post Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cross country competes in Carrollton

The Cross-country schedule moved to Carrollton on Saturday for the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate competed on the state meet course in both boys' and girls' events. In the boys’ large division, Northgate finished seventh, and East Coweta placed 14th. Newnan finished 17th in the championship division....
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Protecting Our Local Free Press

One of the great things about living in Newnan is the local newspaper. It has been published since 1865 and remains a way of sharing events and decisions that impact all of us, regardless of our political stance. While all local newspapers have been forced to adjust to relentless competition...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Local Life#Localevent#Valor#Quilt#War#Festival
Newnan Times-Herald

Student tells BOE censorship is not the ‘correct option’

An East Coweta High School sophomore is pushing back against a year-long campaign to remove certain books from school libraries. “I’ll be frank, I don't believe that censorship is the correct option,” Natalie Zern told the Coweta County Board of Education Tuesday. “Historically, when books get banned, it doesn't end up well for the people or for the leadership.”
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq

Comments / 0

Community Policy