Newnan Times-Herald
Celebrating life at Cancer Treatment Centers of America
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta in Newnan is celebrating life on Sept. 23 with a red carpet for patients who made it through five years of treatment as of 2020, 2021 and 2022, all through the pandemic. Nearly 1,200 patients will be honored during the event, and 500 are...
Newnan Times-Herald
Beulah "Oneita" Branscome
To be absent from the body is to be present with our Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8. Ms. Beulah “Oneita” Branscome, 73. Passed away at her residence, Southland Nursing Home in Peachtree City, Ga. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022. With her daughter Tammy and care team by her side....
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville Mill on the agenda again
After voting that Grantville’s Historic Preservation Commission overstepped its authority when denying a request to knock down part of a wall to allow machinery into the old Grantville mill, one councilman wants to go further and remove the building from the city’s historic district. The item was listed...
Newnan Times-Herald
James Alvin Ayers
Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia Bone and Joint Welcomes Michael Webber, M.D.
Georgia Bone and Joint, an orthopedic practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to the residents of Atlanta’s southside including Coweta, Fayette and Spalding counties, is excited to announce the continued growth of their practice and invites the community to join them in welcoming Dr. Michael Webber to their experienced and knowledgeable medical team.
Newnan Times-Herald
CCFR makes one dog-gone good rescue
A local dog was saved from certain death after falling into an abandoned well. Wednesday afternoon, members from Coweta County Fire Rescue responded to a residence on Herring Road after homeowners from a nearby property located their dog in the 20-foot-deep abandoned well. The owners had reportedly been looking for...
Newnan Times-Herald
Phillips: No LOST agreement means huge tax increases
The city of Newnan has reiterated its support for maintaining current LOST revenue split levels as they currently are. In a presentation to the Newnan City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Cleatus Phillips warned what could happen if the LOST agreement expires without a replacement. “Without this local...
Newnan Times-Herald
A newspaper, not an echo chamber
This month, our newspaper is working hard to get residents to subscribe or continue their subscriptions. So far, we’ve received some amazing results and positive feedback. However, you can’t please everyone. But that’s the newspaper business for you. One person said they refused to subscribe because we...
Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95
The Spelman College Glee Club sat in the balcony of the Ebenezer Baptist Church checking their cell phones and taking selfies. Dressed in black gowns, they were scheduled to perform Wade In the Water hours from that moment. All they could do now was wait. The Ebenezer Baptist Church combined choir rehearsed time honored Baptist hymnals such […] The post Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
Newnan Times-Herald
Cross country competes in Carrollton
The Cross-country schedule moved to Carrollton on Saturday for the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate competed on the state meet course in both boys' and girls' events. In the boys’ large division, Northgate finished seventh, and East Coweta placed 14th. Newnan finished 17th in the championship division....
Newnan Times-Herald
Protecting Our Local Free Press
One of the great things about living in Newnan is the local newspaper. It has been published since 1865 and remains a way of sharing events and decisions that impact all of us, regardless of our political stance. While all local newspapers have been forced to adjust to relentless competition...
Newnan Times-Herald
Student tells BOE censorship is not the ‘correct option’
An East Coweta High School sophomore is pushing back against a year-long campaign to remove certain books from school libraries. “I’ll be frank, I don't believe that censorship is the correct option,” Natalie Zern told the Coweta County Board of Education Tuesday. “Historically, when books get banned, it doesn't end up well for the people or for the leadership.”
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
CBS 46
Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
Man who walked away from nursing home found safe, police say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mr. Goldman has been found safe. The City of Dallas Police Department is looking for a missing person who left a local nursing facility in Dallas, Georgia. Police said James Goldman left the facility and is believed to be in the Dallas area. [DOWNLOAD:...
Family of 7 displaced after fire engulfs Gwinnett home
A Gwinnett County family of seven has been displaced after a fire ravaged their home Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
