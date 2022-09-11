ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

musicfestnews.com

Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta

Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta. Billy Strings just can’t help himself. In addition to the outstanding original tunes he and the band play, he keeps fishing in the Widespread Panicstream to see what he can catch. He had an extended sit-in with the six-headed monster in Memphis almost a year ago (10.01.21). The band have included “All Time Low” and “Dirty Business” in their rotating setlists often.
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

‘Wonderfully Made’ LGBTQ+R(eligion) film to debut in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Wonderfully Made” is a documentary film exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics. The film is set to premiere Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. inside the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. It is the first of a planned docu-series, each episode of which will focus on other faith traditions and LGBTQ+ identities.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casting In Atlanta: How To Apply

One of the largest projects to be produced in Atlanta is hiring actors and extras right now. Megalopolis is being produced by Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director is conducting an open call in the Atlanta area for those who wish to be a part of his upcoming film. Megalopolis...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Meet Portia" 09-12-2022

From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts, and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area

Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
ATLANTA, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia Girls: Alex Polk

Family: Mother and father, Tammy and Allen Polk; sister, Adrienne Tondee; brother-in-law, Tyler Tondee; and boyfriend, Grant Neel. Not to mention my fur baby, Roscoe – the sweetest English Springer Spaniel you’d ever meet. Hometown: Griffin, Georgia. Current Town: Atlanta, Georgia. What Years at UGA: Graduated 2019. School/Degree:...
ATHENS, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Color My Teacher: an oral history of Black Cobb County educators

The Marietta History Center continues its Diverse Cobb programming with Color My Teacher, an oral history project featuring interviews with Black teachers, counselors and principals. The showing will last through October 1, and features educators J. Carter, Vanessa James, Mildred Howard, Preston Howard, Stephanie Howard, Sunday Wilson, James Wilson, Bill...
MARIETTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury

Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Awaiting Ground Breaking: Old Chicago Pizza Coming to Sharpsburg

Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Atlanta Magazine

The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Tio Lucho’s, One Flew South, and D Boca N Boca

In the last couple years, Arnaldo Castillo has established himself as one of the brightest stars in the firmament of Atlanta’s pop-up scene. Through his business La Chingana, the former Minero chef served interpretations of dishes that reflected his family’s Peruvian roots, gaining scores of fans in the process. It’s entirely to the city’s benefit that we now have a venue to eat this stuff most days a week. One night recently, I sat down in the casual, modern dining room of Tio Lucho’s and enjoyed what was easily one of the best meals I’ve had all year, full of superfresh ingredients, unabashed flavors, and fun interplays of texture. I was delighted by the profound spiciness of the aji verde that blankets a very pretty tuna tiradito (pictured)—gleaming slices of raw fish decorated with little clumps of trout roe—and entranced by the causa, a creamy, cold whipped-potato appetizer that Castillo and his partner in the kitchen, Manuel Lara, offer with shrimp or fresh veggies. There was a small, perfect quinoa salad, named (like the restaurant itself) after Castillo’s father, studded with corn, aji dulce peppers, favas, beets, and radish and tossed in a peppery vinaigrette; there were two preparations of Castillo’s famous ceviches, one with fish and one with mushrooms. Nobody needed anything more to eat at this point, but we nonetheless ordered lomo saltado, a stir-fry of fork-tender beef served with french fries, onions, and a soy-based sauce. Return visits will be in order to sample literally every other item available, and then again. A concise cocktail list includes, of course, a classic pisco sour. 675 North Highland Avenue, Poncey-Highland.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally Car-free: a stroll through Collins Springs Cemetery

[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
COBB COUNTY, GA

