He Said It: Jedd Fisch discusses Arizona Football and NDSU
Following the Wildcats’ loss to Mississippi State, Arizona Football head coach Jedd Fisch addressed the media, and these were the biggest takeaways. Arizona Football started off the season hot by beating San Diego State to begin the year on the road. Unfortunately, all those good feelings about the Cats...
Arizona football notebook: Wildcats determined not to overlook FCS opponent after last season’s loss to NAU
In a vacuum, Arizona’s third and final nonconference game should be its easiest. After opening on the road against a tough Mountain West team and then taking on an even better SEC squad at home, the Wildcats wrap up their pre-conference schedule with an FCS opponent when they take on North Dakota State on Saturday night.
North Dakota State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona goes from playing a team picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC West Division to one that’s the favorite to claim another national championship, albeit at the FCS level. North Dakota State (2-0) has won nine FCS titles since 2011, including last season, and also brings...
SB Nation Reacts: Can Arizona football make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Commitment Chris Parson locked in with Mississippi State future
2023 Mississippi State commitment Chris Parson and his Ravenwood (Tenn.) High School teammates faced a major challenge in the season opener and last weekend. But the 247Composite four-star quarterback has bounced back nicely after that initial setback.
Watch: Mike Leach Talks 39-17 Win Over Arizona
Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a big win over Arizona.
Arizona losing to Mississippi State was understandable; the same won’t be said for the next game
OK so we don’t want ‘Bama. Arizona’s loss Saturday night to Mississippi State should not have been much of a surprise. Despite the Wildcats’ year-over-year improvement and the excitement that followed a Week 1 victory over San Diego State, the fact of the matter is they were not as good a team as their opponent.
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s Pac-12 opener at Cal
Arizona’s season began with a win in sunny California, and the Golden State is where the Wildcats will open Pac-12 play, albeit a few hundred miles to the north. The UA will visit Cal for its conference opener on Sept. 24, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.
What we learned from Arizona’s home loss to Mississippi State
Arizona’s colossal wave of momentum built up by the season-opening win at San Diego State is gone, left on the field where the Wildcats turned it over three times and failed to capitalize on Mississippi State’s mistakes in a 22-point loss. The UA has no time to sulk,...
North Dakota State coming to Tucson looking for another FBS conquest
There are FCS teams, and then there’s North Dakota State. The Bison, Arizona’s opponent on Saturday night, are the gold standard of the Football Championship Subdivision, where since moving up from Division II in 2004 they’ve been the dominant program. They’ve won nine of the last 11 FCS titles, including last season, and sit No. 1 in the latest FCS poll after a pair of blowout victories to run their win streak to 10.
MSU’s Office of Public Affairs announces promotions, new staff members
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Office of Public Affairs is announcing the promotion of two senior staff members and the addition of three other communications professionals to fill staff vacancies. MSU Chief Communications Officer and OPA Director Sid Salter said that Harriet V. Laird, the longtime OPA associate director,...
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land.
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley
The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
New principal hired at Columbus High School
Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.
