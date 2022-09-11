ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FanSided

He Said It: Jedd Fisch discusses Arizona Football and NDSU

Following the Wildcats’ loss to Mississippi State, Arizona Football head coach Jedd Fisch addressed the media, and these were the biggest takeaways. Arizona Football started off the season hot by beating San Diego State to begin the year on the road. Unfortunately, all those good feelings about the Cats...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona’s home loss to Mississippi State

Arizona’s colossal wave of momentum built up by the season-opening win at San Diego State is gone, left on the field where the Wildcats turned it over three times and failed to capitalize on Mississippi State’s mistakes in a 22-point loss. The UA has no time to sulk,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

North Dakota State coming to Tucson looking for another FBS conquest

There are FCS teams, and then there’s North Dakota State. The Bison, Arizona’s opponent on Saturday night, are the gold standard of the Football Championship Subdivision, where since moving up from Division II in 2004 they’ve been the dominant program. They’ve won nine of the last 11 FCS titles, including last season, and sit No. 1 in the latest FCS poll after a pair of blowout victories to run their win streak to 10.
TUCSON, AZ
msstate.edu

MSU’s Office of Public Affairs announces promotions, new staff members

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Office of Public Affairs is announcing the promotion of two senior staff members and the addition of three other communications professionals to fill staff vacancies. MSU Chief Communications Officer and OPA Director Sid Salter said that Harriet V. Laird, the longtime OPA associate director,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Fronteras Desk

Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley

The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
BENSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
Commercial Dispatch

New principal hired at Columbus High School

Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
COLUMBUS, MS
12news.com

Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday

PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
thisistucson.com

A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson

Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
BISBEE, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.
TUCSON, AZ

