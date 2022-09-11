ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc fire adds newcomers to force ahead of the anniversary of 9/11

By Drew Ascione
 5 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc City Fire Department added three new firefighters to the force and promoted a new captain in a badge-pinning ceremony Friday.

Max Jones, Colin Roth and Cameron Turner have officially joined Lompoc Fire Station 51 alongside their new captain former Lompoc City Fire Engineer David Boeken.

The men were presented the distinction into Lompoc fire ranks by Interim Fire Chief Scott Nunez.

