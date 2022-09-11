ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 takeaways from the Commanders' 28-22 Week 1 win over Jaguars

The Washington Commanders kicked off the 2022 season with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday from FedEx Field. Washington’s offense started fast, as quarterback Carson Wentz led an impressive 10 play, 74-yard drive that ended with a Curtis Samuel touchdown reception. The Commanders weren’t done, as Wentz led another impressive drive, this one went for 14 plays and 71 yards and was capped off by rookie Jahan Dotson’s first NFL touchdown.
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
Commanders had most embarrassing merchandise fail during season opener

The ineptitude of the Washington Commanders organization apparently extends even to the merch stand. An almost unbelievable photo went viral during Washington’s 2022 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The photo, which was shared by Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, showed some mugs that were being sold by the Commanders’ official team truck at FedEx Field. The mugs had the team’s logo inside of … an outline of the state of Washington.
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team

A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs

California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
Watch Commanders’ Ron Rivera present Carson Wentz with game ball in electric scene

It wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Commanders are 1-0 for the first time in two years after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If the game’s script was any indication, Commanders fans are in for a rollercoaster of a season. To make a (very) long story short, Washington dominated the first half to the tune of a 14-3 halftime lead. The Jaguars punched back in the second half, but Ron Rivera’s side had just enough fight to get the job done.
Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout

The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018

When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
Eagles put Barnett on IR, sign former 4th-rounder to replace him

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL tear) on Injured Reserve and already brought in his replacement. Replacing Barnett on the roster will be edge rusher Janarius Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings’ practice squad. Robinson (6-5, 260) was a fourth-round pick...
Eight things the Eagles' defense has to fix

When you let a team pick up 50 yards on its second play of the season, put together five touchdown drives of at least 70 yards for the first time in at least 20 years, convert 88 percent of its 2nd-half third downs and rush for 180 yards and three touchdowns, something is wrong.
Russell Wilson: I don’t think it was the wrong decision

Publicly, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson supports the decision of coach Nathaniel Hackett to attempt a 64-yard field goal in lieu of giving Wilson a chance to convert fourth and five, in order to make the kick a little (or a lot) easier to make. Privately, Wilson may feel differently. But...
Dak Prescott needs thumb surgery, will miss 'several weeks'

Sunday night went from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did Jerry Jones' squad lose in convincing fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also lost their starting quarterback. After the game, Jones said that quarterback Dak Prescott will miss "several weeks" as he needs surgery...
