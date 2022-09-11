Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons Calls Out Leonard Fournette After Loss to Buccaneers
It's clear that Micah Parsons was upset about more than just his team's loss to the Bucs on SNF.
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
6 takeaways from the Commanders' 28-22 Week 1 win over Jaguars
The Washington Commanders kicked off the 2022 season with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday from FedEx Field. Washington’s offense started fast, as quarterback Carson Wentz led an impressive 10 play, 74-yard drive that ended with a Curtis Samuel touchdown reception. The Commanders weren’t done, as Wentz led another impressive drive, this one went for 14 plays and 71 yards and was capped off by rookie Jahan Dotson’s first NFL touchdown.
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
Commanders had most embarrassing merchandise fail during season opener
The ineptitude of the Washington Commanders organization apparently extends even to the merch stand. An almost unbelievable photo went viral during Washington’s 2022 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The photo, which was shared by Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington, showed some mugs that were being sold by the Commanders’ official team truck at FedEx Field. The mugs had the team’s logo inside of … an outline of the state of Washington.
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team
A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs
California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
Watch Commanders’ Ron Rivera present Carson Wentz with game ball in electric scene
It wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Commanders are 1-0 for the first time in two years after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If the game’s script was any indication, Commanders fans are in for a rollercoaster of a season. To make a (very) long story short, Washington dominated the first half to the tune of a 14-3 halftime lead. The Jaguars punched back in the second half, but Ron Rivera’s side had just enough fight to get the job done.
Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout
The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018
When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
Cousins Presents Game Balls to O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah After Vikings' Victory
"Everything rises and falls on leadership," Cousins said after the Vikings beat the Packers.
Eagles put Barnett on IR, sign former 4th-rounder to replace him
The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon placed veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ACL tear) on Injured Reserve and already brought in his replacement. Replacing Barnett on the roster will be edge rusher Janarius Robinson, whom the Eagles signed off the Vikings’ practice squad. Robinson (6-5, 260) was a fourth-round pick...
Eight things the Eagles' defense has to fix
When you let a team pick up 50 yards on its second play of the season, put together five touchdown drives of at least 70 yards for the first time in at least 20 years, convert 88 percent of its 2nd-half third downs and rush for 180 yards and three touchdowns, something is wrong.
Russell Wilson: I don’t think it was the wrong decision
Publicly, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson supports the decision of coach Nathaniel Hackett to attempt a 64-yard field goal in lieu of giving Wilson a chance to convert fourth and five, in order to make the kick a little (or a lot) easier to make. Privately, Wilson may feel differently. But...
Dak Prescott needs thumb surgery, will miss 'several weeks'
Sunday night went from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did Jerry Jones' squad lose in convincing fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also lost their starting quarterback. After the game, Jones said that quarterback Dak Prescott will miss "several weeks" as he needs surgery...
