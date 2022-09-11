Read full article on original website
A deflated Aaron Rodgers told Justin Jefferson he's the 'best player in the game' during postgame chat
Following Davante Adams’ move to the Raiders, it was always going to be frustrating for Aaron Rodgers to lead an offense without a true No. 1 weapon at wide receiver. That frustration from Rodgers was only made worse by watching Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson put on a show during Sunday’s Week 1 matchup.
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Ja'Marr Chase's feelings for Minkah Fitzpatrick went viral in photo form
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t like Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers very much. That much was evident when onlookers could see Chase jawing with Steelers defensive backs often during his team’s season-opening loss. There was even that one moment near the end of the...
Michael Irvin Responds to Colin Kaepernick, Cowboys Suggestion
Dallas might be on the lookout for a new quarterback after Dak Prescott suffered a significant hand injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Three Potential Dak Prescott Replacements
Who could replace Dak Prescott after he undergoes hand surgery?
Aaron Rodgers tried so hard to shake off a big hit by Vikings LB Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers struggled again in a season opener on Sunday, this time losing to Minnesota Vikings on the road, 23-7, in a Week 1 matchup between NFC North rivals. Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP in each of the past two seasons, struggled in...
Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
The worst NFL coaching decisions of Week 1, highlighted of course by Nathaniel Hackett's Broncos malpractice
I did not plan to write my fireable coach rankings after only one week of the season. I wanted to take a month’s worth of evidence, sort through the stupid and powerful decisions each team leader made through four games, and draw conclusions after that. But I make plans...
NFL fans ripped Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett after bizarre 64-yard field goal attempt to end the game
Oh Nathaniel Hackett, what were you thinking here?. On Monday Night Football with all eyes watching Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, the Denver Broncos made the most boneheaded sequence of decisions to end a 17-16 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. With the Broncos down by one and driving down the field thanks to some clutch plays from Wilson, Denver was facing down a fourth and five at midfield with over a minute left to play in the fourth.
Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade
With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
Stephen A. Smith suggested the Dallas Cowboys should call on Colin Kaepernick to replace the injured Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing his thumb during the Cowboys' loss to the Bucs on Sunday.
Saints sign veteran RB Latavius Murray to their practice squad
There’s an interesting addition. The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, bringing the veteran backup back to New Orleans. Murray was a surprise release during roster cuts last year and landed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he racked up 501 rushing yards and scored six touchdown runs.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick reacts to game-wrecking plays that tortured Joe Burrow, Bengals
Rarely does one player sway a football game. But it’s hard to argue against Minkah Fitzpatrick doing exactly that in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening week win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The All-Pro safety bookended the contest with spectacular defensive plays. First, he picked off Bengals quarterback/demigod Joe Burrow...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leaves game with hand injury
Things may have just gotten worse for the Dallas Cowboys. In a miserable offensive performance where the team hasn’t been able to muster a drive since the one that opened the game, now the QB is hurt. Dak Prescott banged his hand on a defender’s helmet midway through the fourth quarter.
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018
When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NFL honors Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
The Pittsburgh Steelers put on a defensive show versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, starring defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. For that performance, the NFL honored Fitzpatrick with AFC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s the first time in his career that he’s been given that distinction. Fitzpatrick’s highlight...
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 1
Alabama had 53 former players on active rosters to begin the NFL season. The next closest is Ohio State with 47 active players on active rosters. It is safe to say that head coach Nick Saban and his staff have done a phenomenal job of sending their players to the league. It is a testament to how much success Alabama has seen since Saban arrived in 2007.
