Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans ripped Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett after bizarre 64-yard field goal attempt to end the game

Oh Nathaniel Hackett, what were you thinking here?. On Monday Night Football with all eyes watching Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle, the Denver Broncos made the most boneheaded sequence of decisions to end a 17-16 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. With the Broncos down by one and driving down the field thanks to some clutch plays from Wilson, Denver was facing down a fourth and five at midfield with over a minute left to play in the fourth.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade

With Dak Prescott sidelined after thumb surgery, did San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let the Dallas Cowboys know that Jimmy Garoppolo was available?. The Dallas Cowboys Week 1 could not have gone any worse. Not only did they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with what was revealed to be a fractured right thumb, and will be sidelined for multiple weeks. With the rest of the NFC East winning in Week 1, Cowboys fans are looking at all options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018

When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL honors Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers put on a defensive show versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, starring defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. For that performance, the NFL honored Fitzpatrick with AFC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s the first time in his career that he’s been given that distinction. Fitzpatrick’s highlight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 1

Alabama had 53 former players on active rosters to begin the NFL season. The next closest is Ohio State with 47 active players on active rosters. It is safe to say that head coach Nick Saban and his staff have done a phenomenal job of sending their players to the league. It is a testament to how much success Alabama has seen since Saban arrived in 2007.
NFL

