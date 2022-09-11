ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks

Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients. Influenza vaccinations at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will begin on Friday, September 16, and will be offered each Friday going forward. Influenza vaccinations at...
PRINCETON, MO
Obituary & Services: Roy Martin Harrison

Roy Martin Harrison 86, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Springer Cemetery north of Brimson, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral...
TRENTON, MO
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
TRENTON, MO
Updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses available at Grundy and Mercer County health departments

Grundy County Health Department along with the Mercer County Health Department in Princeton have received the updated bivalent Moderna and Pfizer booster doses. COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment on Tuesdays at the Grundy County Health Department, call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630. People...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer

Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident

A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns

Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
GALLATIN, MO
Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th

The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
MILAN, MO
Kansas City man arrested in Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested in Caldwell County Sunday evening. The highway patrol accused 53-year-old Eric Little of driving while intoxicated, speeding careless and imprudent driving. Little was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets

The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
JAMESPORT, MO
Three citizen requests on the agenda for public hearings at Trenton City Hall

Three public hearings are on the agenda for October 3rd meetings at Trenton City Hall. The first of the hearings will begin at 7 pm. The planning and zoning commission will hear a request from Kipp and Cara McClellan who seek a conditional use permit for the proposed construction of a full-site camper hookup on vacant land adjacent to 31 hundred Hoover Drive.
TRENTON, MO
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Grundy County Commission pay increase for ambulance employees

The Grundy County Commission on September 13th unanimously approved a pay increase for ambulance employees for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The pay increase involves raising the base pay to $14.50 per hour for emergency medical technicians and $20.00 per hour for paramedics. It also includes pay increases as presented in the information presented by Ambulance Director Sarah Porter last week, which involved raises for most current paramedics of $5.50 per hour. The pay for clerical and administrative will remain the same.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO

