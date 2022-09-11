ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Phys.org

What best predicts violence in Richmond neighborhoods? Negligent landlords

Negligent landlords—those who allow their properties to become dilapidated despite having tenants—are a significant predictor of violence in Richmond neighborhoods, even more than personal property tax delinquency, population density, income levels and other factors, according to a new study by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. "Negligent landlords contribute...
RICHMOND, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Fabulous Hours in Richmond, Va.

At under two hours from D.C. (ok, sometimes a little longer with traffic), Richmond is the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway from the city. And it’s an impressive destination from places beyond Washington, whether someone is looking for a hip music scene, an artsy vibe, a dose of history, or most importantly, a delicious meal (with reliably good service throughout the city). Here’s where to sample some of its best culinary options within the confines of a day trip — check out this map of city essentials for those with more time on their hands.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Indoor farming company investing $300 million in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The “world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus” is coming to Chesterfield County. Alongside county and state leaders Wednesday morning, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. is investing $300 million in the county’s Meadowville Technology Park for the project. It is expected to bring 300 full-time jobs over the next six years.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

New Chipotle coming to Midlothian Turnpike this Friday

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Get excited Chipotle fans, a new location is coming to Midlothian Turnpike this week!. The new Chipotle Mexican Grill is located on Charter Colony Parkway. It will open on Sept. 16, and the first 50 customers will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. This location will feature...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
NBC12

Catalytic converter, muffler stolen from Petersburg Schools bus depot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools says a break-in occurred at its bus depot. According to Petersburg City Police, the break-ins occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning at the Pupil Transportation lot off East Wythe Street where school buses are housed. The school division said its Transportation Department...
PETERSBURG, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
RICHMOND, VA

