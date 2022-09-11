Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
U.S. Postal Service to showcase open positions at Richmond job fair
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Richmond on Wednesday to fill immediate openings and offer information about full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
Phys.org
What best predicts violence in Richmond neighborhoods? Negligent landlords
Negligent landlords—those who allow their properties to become dilapidated despite having tenants—are a significant predictor of violence in Richmond neighborhoods, even more than personal property tax delinquency, population density, income levels and other factors, according to a new study by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University. "Negligent landlords contribute...
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts giving out free masks and COVID tests at event
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are holding a free covid test kit and mask pick-up event.
New Chipotle with drive-thru pickup coming to Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
A brand new Chipotle could be headed to a location near you, if, you live near Ivymont Square Shopping Center, that is.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
How to Spend 24 Fabulous Hours in Richmond, Va.
At under two hours from D.C. (ok, sometimes a little longer with traffic), Richmond is the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway from the city. And it’s an impressive destination from places beyond Washington, whether someone is looking for a hip music scene, an artsy vibe, a dose of history, or most importantly, a delicious meal (with reliably good service throughout the city). Here’s where to sample some of its best culinary options within the confines of a day trip — check out this map of city essentials for those with more time on their hands.
NBC12
Indoor farming company investing $300 million in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The “world’s largest indoor vertical farming campus” is coming to Chesterfield County. Alongside county and state leaders Wednesday morning, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. is investing $300 million in the county’s Meadowville Technology Park for the project. It is expected to bring 300 full-time jobs over the next six years.
NBC12
New Chipotle coming to Midlothian Turnpike this Friday
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Get excited Chipotle fans, a new location is coming to Midlothian Turnpike this week!. The new Chipotle Mexican Grill is located on Charter Colony Parkway. It will open on Sept. 16, and the first 50 customers will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. This location will feature...
NBC12
Catalytic converter, muffler stolen from Petersburg Schools bus depot
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools says a break-in occurred at its bus depot. According to Petersburg City Police, the break-ins occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning at the Pupil Transportation lot off East Wythe Street where school buses are housed. The school division said its Transportation Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Richmond-Henrico Health District rolls out new self-report form for at-home COVID tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With more people testing at home, the Richmond-Henrico Health District has created a self-reporting form where people can log their test results. The health district is using the new system to send people the latest information about COVID guidance. The form can be filled out online and...
Speeding on this Richmond street leaves neighbors worried for property, safety
If you hang around Cooks Road in South Richmond long enough, neighbors said that you are sure to spot the drivers that have caused the neighborhood a headache.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
US Army soldier accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LA businessman accused of laundering $470,000 stolen from VCU
A Los Angeles-based businessman has been indicted on charges of money laundering in an email phishing scam that cost Virginia Commonwealth University $470,000.
Work on new $2.2 million GRTC bus transfer station begins
GRTC's transfer plaza is being built on the parking lot across from the John Marshall Courts Building, closing most of the lot off.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Owner gets 2 years in prison for diverting $823,000 in residents’ benefits for personal use
The former owner of a Richmond, VA, assisted living facility accused of diverting more than $800,000 in federal and state benefits intended for residents for personal use has been sentenced to two years in prison on healthcare fraud charges. Mable B. Jones, owner and operator of the former Jones &...
NBC12
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
Midlothian woman sentenced for attempting to steal $1.8 million in COVID relief funds from federal government
The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that a Midlothian woman has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for taking part in schemes to defraud the federal government out of $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Why some city leaders hope to lower the Richmond real estate tax
Council members Reva Trammell and Kristen Nye are proposing lowering Richmond real estate tax by four cents.
A look at the first phase of Richmond’s $2.4 billion Diamond District project
The first phase of the $2.4 billion Diamond District project will include a new baseball stadium to replace The Diamond, more than 1,200 housing units, a hotel and retail stores.
VCU Police assigns two on-campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons for new school year
A new resource will be available to both student and staff at VCU this school year, thanks to the VCU Police assigning two campus patrol officers to the new roles of campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons.
Comments / 0