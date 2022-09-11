ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet News: New Chocolate Shop To Open Soon In Westport

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idSrw_0hr6UDa500
Bridgewater Chocolate storefront Photo Credit: Bridgewater Chocolate

Here's some good news for those with a sweet tooth. A Connecticut chocolate brand announced plans to open a new store in Fairfield County in the coming days.

Bridgewater Chocolate will open a flagship Westport location on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced.

The 1,350-square-foot shop, located at 165 Main St., will be the company's fourth retail location.

The business will hold a ribbon-cutting event at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, representatives said.

“Westport had a chance to get a taste of our house-made chocolates with our holiday pop-up last year, and the community welcomed us with open arms. We couldn’t be more excited to be returning this year with a permanent location,” Bridgewater Chocolate CEO Jeff Stoeckel said. “We aim to be the iconic chocolate brand in Connecticut and growing our retail presence is a significant part of that.”

In addition to a variety of gifting options, the store will offer a "By the Piece Bar," allowing customers to select a box and choose from different house-made chocolates.

The company said BA Staging and Interior Design, Brandfuel Co., and Wainscot Solutions partnered on the project.

The store will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

