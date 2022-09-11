Read full article on original website
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians complete sweep of Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers, Shane Bieber had another strong start and the Cleveland Guardians finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 win Sunday. Bieber (10-8) went 6⅓ innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Cleveland Browns whose stock is down after the Carolina Panthers game
The Cleveland Browns got the win over the Carolina Panthers but it was ugly and holes were obviously exposed. The Cleveland Browns have to worry about their season regardless of who’s under center. The Browns were not a good-looking team in Charlotte today, as they took on the Carolina Panthers in a sloppy, but entertaining affair.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022
The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will wrap up their brief two-game series in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Padres-Mariners prediction and pick, laid out below. San Diego can no longer win...
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
Aaron Judge makes girl’s front row seats completely worth it with epic moment after HR
Aaron Judge is having a truly historic season. On Tuesday, the Yankees superstar slugged two more home runs, bringing his season total up to 57. He is just four home runs away from a New York record set by Roger Maris. It’s also the record for most in a season, as believed by many baseball […] The post Aaron Judge makes girl’s front row seats completely worth it with epic moment after HR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
2 reasons Justin Verlander will win AL Cy Young over Dylan Cease
Justin Verlander is in the midst of another otherworldly season. The Houston Astros’ ageless wonder is bouncing back from Tommy John surgery in a major way. The 2022 AL Cy Young Award is well within reach. This season, Verlander leads all pitchers with a 1.84 ERA in 152.0 innings...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians manager Terry Francona’s hilarious explanation for ejection vs. Angels
The Cleveland Guardians are locked in a tight division race against the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, and Guardians manager Terry Francona knows that every plate appearance counts. Tensions can get high when the stakes are at their highest, and Francona surely felt the heat of the moment against the Los Angeles Angels. […] The post Guardians manager Terry Francona’s hilarious explanation for ejection vs. Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge vocal on perils of chasing MLB home run history
Aaron Judge can’t stop sending balls to the moon, and after going off for two home runs in Tuesday night’s 7-6 road win over the Boston Red Sox on the road, he is now at 57 dingers on the season. He is only four home runs away from tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in 1961. Five more to set a new AL record.
2 reasons why Dodgers Julio Urias will win NL Cy Young over Sandy Alcantara, Max Fried
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of an incredibly strong season. They are on pace to win well over 100 games and recently locked up a playoff spot. But will this team feature any major award winners? Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner all have cases for the NL MVP award. However, LA’s best chance at an individual award may stem from their rotation. Julio Urias has emerged as a dark hose NL Cy Young candidate.
Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners handed massive update after Week 1 letdown
Ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Dameon Pierce seemed likely to be the leading back for the Houston Texans. Fantasy football players were not pleased when the game kicked off, as the Texans barely used Pierce in a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Pierce recorded 39...
Broncos defense hit with critical Justin Simmons blow for Week 2 vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos defense was given a troubling injury update on safety Justin Simmons ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texas. Ari Meirov reports that Simmons is dealing with a quad injury. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett reportedly said Simmons will miss some time as a result. This...
