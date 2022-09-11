Read full article on original website
Cyneburhleah Baker
3d ago
many of us said from the beginning that she knew what happened to Amiyah and where she is. May Amiyah get justice!
Marsheila Weimer Rodriguez
3d ago
I believe she did something to Amyiah that's why she waited 2 weeks to report her missing and that she is trying to frame Robbie Lyons for it to take the heat off if her
ggee
3d ago
hold her until she tells everything this has gone far too long and him also she will break poor little angel
Comments / 14