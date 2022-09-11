ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns starting Monday night for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ozuna will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Vaughn Grissom batting seventh for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grissom will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Ehire Adrianza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grissom for 10.5 FanDuel points...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Marcell Ozuna
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trey Mancini starting in left field. Mancini will bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Giants' Luis Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. LaMonte Wade Jr. will move to right field in place of Gonzalez while J.D. Davis starts on first base and bat seventh. Wade has a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Seattle Mariners
numberfire.com

Detroit's Ryan Kreidler batting ninth on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kreidler will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Detroit. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kreidler for 6.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Joey Bart on San Francisco bench Wednesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Wynns will replace Bart behind the bag and bat ninth. Wynns has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Astros' Trey Mancini batting sixth on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Willi Castro batting second for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Akil Baddoo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 8.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

David Hensley batting ninth for Astros on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hensley will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hensley for 8.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada taking seat Wednesday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Estrada will head to the bench after starting the last three games. Wilmer Flores will replace Estrada on second base and bat third. Flores has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Contreras will catch for right-hander Charlie Morton on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 10.0 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Giants' Evan Longoria batting third on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Longoria will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Wilmer Flores returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.7 FanDuel points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy