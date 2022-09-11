Read full article on original website
National Pundits Predict BYU-Oregon Matchup
12th-ranked BYU heads to Autzen Stadium Saturday versus 25th-ranked Oregon in arguably the best game of the weekend. BYU is coming off a double-OT win versus Baylor, but Oregon is a 3 to 4 home point favorite. Below we roundup some of the predictions from national writers previewing the game.
2023 3-Star OT Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU
BYU lands a big time commitment as 2023 offensive tackle, Ethan Thomason, announced his commitment to BYU. Thomason is rated an 87 overall 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a Top 5 player in the state of Colorado in the class of 2023. Thomason has received several competing offers, including...
