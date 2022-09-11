Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria left off Giants' lineup Wednesday afternoon
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. David Villar will replace Longoria on third base and bat fifth. Villar has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trey Mancini starting in left field. Mancini will bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart on San Francisco bench Wednesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Wynns will replace Bart behind the bag and bat ninth. Wynns has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.3...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Giants' Luis Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. LaMonte Wade Jr. will move to right field in place of Gonzalez while J.D. Davis starts on first base and bat seventh. Wade has a...
numberfire.com
Vaughn Grissom batting seventh for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Vaughn Grissom is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grissom will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Ehire Adrianza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Grissom for 10.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
David Hensley batting ninth for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hensley will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hensley for 8.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Matt Reynolds returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Reyes will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Thairo Estrada taking seat Wednesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Estrada will head to the bench after starting the last three games. Wilmer Flores will replace Estrada on second base and bat third. Flores has...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro batting second for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start at second base on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Hunter Brown and Houston. Jonathan Schoop returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Romine will catch for left-hander Nick Lodolo on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Chuckie Robinson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 5.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Sheldon Neuse batting seventh on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Vimael Machin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Torkelson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jeimer Candelario starting at third base. Candelario will bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel...
