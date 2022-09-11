ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
FanSided

3 Cardinals players who shouldn’t sniff postseason roster

With the postseason getting closer, the Cardinals will have several decisions regarding who will be on the roster in October. The Cardinals are 83-58 heading into a crucial stretch of games in St. Louis against the Brewers and the Reds. It will be interesting to watch who steps up in the coming weeks to make it easier for manager Oli Marmol and the Cardinals to create a postseason roster.
Yardbarker

It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Travis D'arnaud
numberfire.com

Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
FanSided

Braves fans no longer able to decipher Kenley Jansen from Will Smith

Braves fans long lamented having Will Smith out of the bullpen but, after Kenley Jansen blew another save to ruin a comeback, they can’t see the difference. For the past couple of years, Atlanta Braves fans weren’t strangers to the feelings of existential dread whenever Will Smith ran out of the bullpen to try and close out a tight game. What felt like more often than not, the results were less than favorable for the World Series champions. But now that Smith was traded at the deadline, those feelings should be gone…right?
thecomeback.com

Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason

On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
numberfire.com

Detroit's Ryan Kreidler batting ninth on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kreidler will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Detroit. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kreidler for 6.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
numberfire.com

Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Matt Reynolds returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com

Joey Bart on San Francisco bench Wednesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Wynns will replace Bart behind the bag and bat ninth. Wynns has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.3...
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada taking seat Wednesday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Estrada will head to the bench after starting the last three games. Wilmer Flores will replace Estrada on second base and bat third. Flores has...
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Contreras will catch for right-hander Charlie Morton on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 10.0 FanDuel...
