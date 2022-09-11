Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
3 Cardinals players who shouldn’t sniff postseason roster
With the postseason getting closer, the Cardinals will have several decisions regarding who will be on the roster in October. The Cardinals are 83-58 heading into a crucial stretch of games in St. Louis against the Brewers and the Reds. It will be interesting to watch who steps up in the coming weeks to make it easier for manager Oli Marmol and the Cardinals to create a postseason roster.
Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer
Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.
Anthony Varvaro, former MLB pitcher turned police officer, killed in car crash on way to 9/11 memorial in NYC
Varvaro played six seasons with three different MLB teams before becoming an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen
The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Braves fans no longer able to decipher Kenley Jansen from Will Smith
Braves fans long lamented having Will Smith out of the bullpen but, after Kenley Jansen blew another save to ruin a comeback, they can’t see the difference. For the past couple of years, Atlanta Braves fans weren’t strangers to the feelings of existential dread whenever Will Smith ran out of the bullpen to try and close out a tight game. What felt like more often than not, the results were less than favorable for the World Series champions. But now that Smith was traded at the deadline, those feelings should be gone…right?
Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason
On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
Cardinals' Pujols reveals how a question from Tony La Russa in 2001 helped unlock his potential
Albert Pujols recently explained how his former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa provided some of the best advice of his career for him during his rookie season, on the podcast, 'Unwritten: Behind Baseball's Secret Rules.'
Detroit's Ryan Kreidler batting ninth on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kreidler will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Detroit. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kreidler for 6.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Matt Reynolds returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Joey Bart on San Francisco bench Wednesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Wynns will replace Bart behind the bag and bat ninth. Wynns has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.3...
Thairo Estrada taking seat Wednesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Estrada will head to the bench after starting the last three games. Wilmer Flores will replace Estrada on second base and bat third. Flores has...
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Contreras will catch for right-hander Charlie Morton on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 10.0 FanDuel...
