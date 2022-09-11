Read full article on original website
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears
Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.
Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury
The Detroit Lions very nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start to the season for Detroit’s star running back.
Detroit Lions Fans Brawled in the Stands and Streets During Eagles Game
VIDEO: Lions fans fight during season-opener against Eagles.
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB
Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
Eagles sign DE Janarius Robinson off the Vikings practice squad
The Eagles have added another defensive end to the roster, signing Janarius Robinson off the Vikings practice squad to replace Derek Barnett. A 2021 fourth-round pick by Minnesota out of Florida State, Robinson missed his entire rookie season with an injury. Philadelphia lost Barnett to a season-ending knee injury in...
Amid offensive line injury questions, Dolphins’ new offense looking for more vs. Ravens
There were a lot of positives to take from the debut of the Dolphins’ new-look offense under head coach Mike McDaniel.
3 Lions takeaways after Week 1 loss vs. Eagles
The Detroit Lions opened their 2022 NFL campaign at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the sellout crowd on hand did not witness a Week 1 victory. The Lions lost 38-35 to the Eagles, making it the fifth consecutive season where the Lions failed to win their opening game. The last Lions Week 1 victory came back in 2017, a 35-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS
Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Twitter Reacts to Lions Loss: At Least It Wasn't a Blowout
The Detroit Lions only lost by three points to a team that soundly defeated them last season.
Report: Lions Signing OL Koyode Awokisa
The Detroit Lions are adding depth to their injured offensive line. After bringing back Darrin Paulo to the practice squad, NFL media is reporting the Lions are also signing offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Tommy Kraemer was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, so...
Chicago Bulls Land Fred VanVleet In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Nobody wants to write an NBA player off – especially not a young one. Luckily, we have no intentions of doing so here. After all, with advancements in sports medicine, no injury has to be career-ending. These days, it feels like there’s always an avenue to a comeback for an oft-injured player.
NBA・
