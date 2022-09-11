ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears

Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game.  Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes. 
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury

The Detroit Lions very nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start to the season for Detroit’s star running back.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB

Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#Byu#Ford Field#Byufootball Rb#Fox
ClutchPoints

3 Lions takeaways after Week 1 loss vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions opened their 2022 NFL campaign at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the sellout crowd on hand did not witness a Week 1 victory. The Lions lost 38-35 to the Eagles, making it the fifth consecutive season where the Lions failed to win their opening game. The last Lions Week 1 victory came back in 2017, a 35-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Lions Signing OL Koyode Awokisa

The Detroit Lions are adding depth to their injured offensive line. After bringing back Darrin Paulo to the practice squad, NFL media is reporting the Lions are also signing offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Tommy Kraemer was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, so...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy