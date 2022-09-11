Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
theScore
Dodgers beat D-Backs to secure 9th NL West title in last 10 seasons
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch the National League West division title for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Caleb Ferguson and Craig Kimbrel followed Kershaw to finish out the contest for Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Ryan Kreidler batting ninth on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Kreidler will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Detroit. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kreidler for 6.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trey Mancini starting in left field. Mancini will bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Akil Baddoo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 8.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria left off Giants' lineup Wednesday afternoon
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. David Villar will replace Longoria on third base and bat fifth. Villar has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.4...
numberfire.com
David Hensley batting ninth for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Hensley will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hensley for 8.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Giants' Luis Gonzalez grabbing seat Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. LaMonte Wade Jr. will move to right field in place of Gonzalez while J.D. Davis starts on first base and bat seventh. Wade has a...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart on San Francisco bench Wednesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Wynns will replace Bart behind the bag and bat ninth. Wynns has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.3...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
numberfire.com
Astros' Trey Mancini batting sixth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Matt Reynolds returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Spencer Torkelson sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Torkelson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jeimer Candelario starting at third base. Candelario will bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ramon Laureano leading off for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Cody Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Laureano for 14.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Cristian Javier on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Martin Maldonado returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho batting eighth for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Varsho will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Varsho for 8.9 FanDuel points...
