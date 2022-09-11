The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch the National League West division title for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Caleb Ferguson and Craig Kimbrel followed Kershaw to finish out the contest for Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO