Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Junction area – September 11, 2022 5:46 pm
My girlfriend and I found this brown and white jack russell terrier looking dog in west Seattle at the corner of 41st Ave SW and SW Oregon St. He was pretty skittish at first but now that he’s warmed up is pretty friendly. Not neutered or microchipped. 630-532-2846.
q13fox.com
Man with knife inside burning Seattle home; another injured person may be inside
Seattle fire crews and police are at the scene of a house fire in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning. At about 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. The Seattle Fire Department said that there was also an ongoing scene of violence response at the same location.
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dow Constantine has mini-fit when asked about Seattle homeless shelter
Residents in Seattle’s International District are upset with a King County plan to expand a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. They say they weren’t consulted about the decision. They may have dodged a bullet given the reaction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff. Independent journalist...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
downtownbellevue.com
Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue
The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Film offers new look at doomed cruise
We are getting an all new look at what happened aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship after a COVID outbreak turned into a floating nightmare. Director of the documentary 'One Hell of a Cruise' Nick Quested joins Good Day Seattle to talk about his new film.
tinyhousetalk.com
Seattle’s List of Pre-Approved Tiny and Small House Plans
If you’re looking to build a detached accessory dwelling unit in Seattle, the city has a list of pre-approved construction plans. This can streamline the permitting process, as all you need to do is pick a plan and connect with the designer. There are plans available in various sizes,...
425magazine.com
Mochinut Now Open in Bellevue
The Bellevue location of Mochinut, in the food court at Crossroads Mall, is now open, adding yet another spot to get one of its addictive chewy, sweet doughnut treats. Shaped in the distinctive bubble ring circle, Mochinut’s doughnuts are a hybrid of American-style doughnuts and Japanese mochi, giving the dough an airy crunch while maintaining a slightly toothy, chewy interior.
q13fox.com
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park
SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Eco blocks’ on Seattle streets are thwarting more than homeless encampments
SEATTLE — Eco blocks are popping up all over some Seattle neighborhoods. The trouble is most of them are illegal. Those who admit to putting up the ecology blocks say they are just trying to protect their businesses. The blocks do appear to be discouraging homeless encampments. But Seattle’s...
KHQ Right Now
Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hidden park gems
Photographer Ralph Sanders sent along some hidden gems at our local parks. Have a favorite park hidden gem you’d like to share? Email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
q13fox.com
Police: 2 bodies found inside burning Seattle home
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a man yelling and a woman in distress at a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. And before 9:30 a.m. crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of that home.
Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies
SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
Comments / 0