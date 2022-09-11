Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen
The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Albert Pujols had amazing gesture for fans who caught his milestone HR ball
Albert Pujols continues to be pure class in his final MLB season. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran lifted career homer No. 697 into the stands during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the blast, Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time on the MLB home runs list. After...
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
