ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Venables Vibes: Nearing Full Strength, Oklahoma Not Satisfied With Start to Season

NORMAN — For the first time this season, Oklahoma is taking the show on the road. Up next for the No. 6-ranked Sooners isn’t just any road environment, however. This week, OU (2-0) will step onto the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the first time since 2009, reviving one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma’s Conference Opener Against Kansas State

Oklahoma and Kansas State officially have a kickoff time. Brent Venables’ Big 12 conference opener will get rolling at 7 p.m. inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24, and the contest will be broadcast on FOX. The No. 6-ranked Sooners (2-0) and the Wildcats have had a couple...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Oakland, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Club#Stanford#Holy Cross#Texas Tech
guthrienewspage.com

Residential theft leads to high-speed pursuit through OKC

Three people remain behind bars following a high-speed pursuit through southern Logan County and into Oklahoma City. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 after two deputies were called out to Rosewood Addition, located at Penn and Waterloo, after a witness saw people inside a newly built home with flashlights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Make This Rookie Mistake While Tornado Chasing

The month started slow without much in the way of tornado activity. A brief flurry of storminess occurred as the atmosphere perked up around May 11 and 12, but most of the storms were hailers. That was around the time Aaron arrived in Oklahoma City. Without much to do, we passed the hours driving around the area.We stayed in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City on the south side of town that had been largely razed on May 3, 1999, when an F5 tornado tore through the city. Thirty-six people died as the mile-wide cylindrical buzz saw of 300 mph...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...

Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy