Wichita Eagle
Venables Vibes: Nearing Full Strength, Oklahoma Not Satisfied With Start to Season
NORMAN — For the first time this season, Oklahoma is taking the show on the road. Up next for the No. 6-ranked Sooners isn’t just any road environment, however. This week, OU (2-0) will step onto the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the first time since 2009, reviving one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
Oklahoma football coaching community reeling from passing of two legendary figures
By Christian Potts Photo of Jim Dixon courtesy of Sulphur's athletics web site Tributes have been pouring into two communities and schools reeling after the passing in recent days of two legendary Oklahoma high school football coaches. Stanford White, longtime head coach at Douglass High ...
Wichita Eagle
Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma’s Conference Opener Against Kansas State
Oklahoma and Kansas State officially have a kickoff time. Brent Venables’ Big 12 conference opener will get rolling at 7 p.m. inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24, and the contest will be broadcast on FOX. The No. 6-ranked Sooners (2-0) and the Wildcats have had a couple...
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For Sept. 24 Games
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday kickoff times for games on September 24.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up
While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
Capitol hearing: Out-of-state investors, local regulations to blame for lack of housing
Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City gathered together several leaders in the home buying and home building industry to help figure out how to make housing more affordable and accessible in the Sooner State.
guthrienewspage.com
Residential theft leads to high-speed pursuit through OKC
Three people remain behind bars following a high-speed pursuit through southern Logan County and into Oklahoma City. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 after two deputies were called out to Rosewood Addition, located at Penn and Waterloo, after a witness saw people inside a newly built home with flashlights.
Don’t Make This Rookie Mistake While Tornado Chasing
The month started slow without much in the way of tornado activity. A brief flurry of storminess occurred as the atmosphere perked up around May 11 and 12, but most of the storms were hailers. That was around the time Aaron arrived in Oklahoma City. Without much to do, we passed the hours driving around the area.We stayed in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City on the south side of town that had been largely razed on May 3, 1999, when an F5 tornado tore through the city. Thirty-six people died as the mile-wide cylindrical buzz saw of 300 mph...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...
Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
iheart.com
Oklahoma Restaurant Named One Of '50 Best New Restaurants In 2022'
A brand new Oklahoma City restaurant is already making headlines after getting the attention of Bon Appetit Magazine. The publication sent staff out to find the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen in OKC not only made the list but it's the only one from Oklahoma to do so.
Oklahoma woman accused of murdering granddaughter says death was ‘horrific accident’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old granddaughter says it was a “horrific accident.”. Prosecutors say Becky Vreeland killed Riley Nolan in June and left her body inside a trash bin for several days. Vreeland had temporary custody of her grandchildren while their parents served time in jail.
‘He was trying to gain access to these people’s homes’: Realtors warn of suspect home buyer
Local realtors are putting out a warning. They hoped to sell a man million-plus dollar homes, but now believe they were deceived, and want home sellers to watch out.
KTUL
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Mesta Festa coming to Oklahoma City
A fun event that hopes to bring the community together will take place this weekend.
Mustang student arrested following ‘troubling’ social media post
Officials say a Mustang High School student has been arrested following a "troubling" post on social media.
