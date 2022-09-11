ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Venables Vibes: Nearing Full Strength, Oklahoma Not Satisfied With Start to Season

NORMAN — For the first time this season, Oklahoma is taking the show on the road. Up next for the No. 6-ranked Sooners isn’t just any road environment, however. This week, OU (2-0) will step onto the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the first time since 2009, reviving one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: ESPN lays the hammer on Oklahoma again

It’s brutally obvious that the folks at ESPN who put together the weekly college football power rankings didn’t think much of the Oklahoma football sleepwalk in its 30-point win over Kent State on Saturday. On a Saturday when seven top-25 teams lost, it was the Sooners that took...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Kent, OH
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Kent, OH
Football
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Kent, OH
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Brent Venables
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sooners#The Kansas Jayhawks
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Make This Rookie Mistake While Tornado Chasing

The month started slow without much in the way of tornado activity. A brief flurry of storminess occurred as the atmosphere perked up around May 11 and 12, but most of the storms were hailers. That was around the time Aaron arrived in Oklahoma City. Without much to do, we passed the hours driving around the area.We stayed in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City on the south side of town that had been largely razed on May 3, 1999, when an F5 tornado tore through the city. Thirty-six people died as the mile-wide cylindrical buzz saw of 300 mph...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy